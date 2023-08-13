Alperen Sengun: Next season with the Rockets? I want the All Star Game and a playoff spot

Alperen Sengun, a 21-year-old center for the Turkish national team and the Houston Rockets, confided ad Eurohoops his ambitions for next season, his third in the NBA.

“Of course, like everyone else, my individual goal is to be an All-Star,

The title, on the other hand, has been my dream since I arrived in the NBA. I think it’s everyone’s dream, like Nikola Jokic’s, who took eight years to win one. Now at the Rockets we have a good roster, next season we will do our best to enter the playoffs”.

Sengun last season averaged 14.8 points, 9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 blocks, shooting 55% from the field and 71% from free throws.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

