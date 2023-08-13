Home » Alperen Sengun: Next season with the Rockets? I want the All Star Game and a playoff spot
Sports

Alperen Sengun: Next season with the Rockets? I want the All Star Game and a playoff spot

by admin
Alperen Sengun: Next season with the Rockets? I want the All Star Game and a playoff spot

Alperen Sengun, a 21-year-old center for the Turkish national team and the Houston Rockets, confided ad Eurohoops his ambitions for next season, his third in the NBA.

“Of course, like everyone else, my individual goal is to be an All-Star,
The title, on the other hand, has been my dream since I arrived in the NBA. I think it’s everyone’s dream, like Nikola Jokic’s, who took eight years to win one. Now at the Rockets we have a good roster, next season we will do our best to enter the playoffs”.

Sengun last season averaged 14.8 points, 9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 blocks, shooting 55% from the field and 71% from free throws.

See also  The East's chaos is like tearing up famous brands, 13 teams grab the top eight seats

You may also like

Beijing Guoan Secures Victory with 1-0 Away Win...

French hat-trick in BMX Race, Romain Mahieu in...

Milan like Omobamidele for defense

The Czech pair lost the battle for bronze

from the debut in 2018 to the conquest...

Henan Team Defeats Tianjin Jinmen Tigers with a...

Ragginger achieves World Cup victory in Dortmund

Mancini, ‘super winning’ coach – Tiscali Sport

Real Madrid Defender Éder Militao Sidelined for Months...

Paris Saint-Germain reinstates Mbappé in the first team:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy