Alpine-Renault changes men and strategy after a failed first part of the season

The clash between the two Alpine-Renault drivers, Pierre Gasly (right) and Esteban Ocon (left), during the Hungarian Grand Prix, July 23, 2023. ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP

At mid-season, the cat is thin for Alpine-Renault in Formula 1. With three small points scored during the last three Grands Prix, the team with the “A” arrowed is progressing in slow motion. Only sixth in the constructor’s standings after eleven races, while ten remain to be contested after the Belgian Grand Prix, which takes place on Sunday July 30 at Spa-Francorchamps, the only French team on the F1 grid is no longer able to achieve the objectives announced at the start of the season.

After its fourth place obtained in 2022 behind the three heavyweights Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari, Alpine-Renault hoped this time to join the fight for the podium. With a total of only 53 points at mid-season (31 for Esteban Ocon and 22 for Pierre Gasly, 3rd on Saturday in the sprint race in Belgium), the blue and pink team must revise their ambitions downwards.

“Of course, we are disappointed with our start to the season, agrees Pierre Gasly, questioned by The world. Even if bad luck cost us around 25 points, we are not at the level we set ourselves at the start of the year. The whole team is aware of our lack of performance. »

The painful success of Aston Martin

In recent months, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have collected the blows of fate, so much so that one can wonder if a voodoo curse does not hang over Alpine-Renault. The two French drivers of the team remain on a double abandonment in the first round of the Hungarian Grand Prix, July 23, following an error committed by the Chinese Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo).

Three laps from the finish of the Australian Grand Prix on April 2, Pierre Gasly had not seen his teammate on his right and had rammed him against a low wall, causing the two single-seaters to be taken out of the race, while they were third and fourth.

And when bad luck is not involved, it is reliability that is lacking, as at Silverstone on July 9, when a hydraulic leak forced Ocon to retire. The only positive point is that the two Frenchmen, who started out together in karting in Normandy, remain united in adversity, proving the lie of those who predicted a fratricidal war within the team.

Read also: Formula 1: seventh victory in a row for Max Verstappen, who wins the Hungarian Grand Prix

Undefeated (nine victories for Max Verstappen, two for Sergio Pérez), Red Bull seems to be competing in another galaxy. The team led by Briton Christian Horner crushes the F1 championship, taking away all suspense. In Hungary, Red Bull recorded its twelfth success in a row, beating the record set by McLaren in 1988.

You have 62.36% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

