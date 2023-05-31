Alpine skiing: Assinger sees potential in ÖSV women

“I think the potential is there. But the potential was higher 20 years ago,” Assinger described the status quo on Tuesday at a training course for speed women in Bad Tatzmannsdorf. He also wants to improve discipline and team structure. His assessment of his goals and expectations was divided.

In terms of speed, things have recently “not looked so bad” – thanks in part to the medals won by Cornelia Hütter and Nina Ortlieb at the World Championships in France. “We just need more consistency, especially in conditions that don’t involve such good visibility. I’m expecting a lot from that,” said Assinger.

With the technicians, who, apart from a few exceptions, had been disappointing in the previous season, “we had to turn a few screws properly. A new team of coaches has emerged in this regard,” he referred to the new technical group under Klaus Mayrhofer.

Also for Liensberger no “extra sausages”

Assinger immediately made it clear to ex-world champion Katharina Liensberger that there would be no more “extra sausages” for her. The woman from Vorarlberg has to make do with the existing coaches. “Too many cooks spoil the broth. The saying doesn’t come from anywhere,” he emphasized, describing Liensberger as a “model athlete” who always wanted to improve. “There’s no question that Kathi can ski, she’s already proven that.”

Assinger’s season expectations towards the technicians are rather muted. “It will definitely take a while,” said the ex-downhill racer and brother of the current ORF presenter Armin Assinger. “Winning races overnight will not work. We have to stabilize at least in the top five places, then the next step will come.”

Teamwork is in demand again

The fact that there are no major events in the coming winter is definitely “not a disadvantage”. The home World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm will take place in 2025. “If the big event were this year, there would be even more pressure.” Until then, Assinger, who has initially signed up for three years, also wants to work on the culture in the team.

“It’s true that there was a lot of intra-group mentoring with little left-and-right looking. That’s a main focus, what I’ve set myself, that I can create this cross-group homogeneity again,” he explained. The interlocking of the junior division and the World Cup should also work better in the future. “I also hope that this will create more teamwork again.”

Rules are there to be obeyed

Apparently, there are already generally binding guidelines in terms of discipline. “I’ve already tried to create certain rules for all groups, including a discipline that affects travel, for example,” explained the 50-year-old, who acted as the women’s speed group trainer until 2020. It’s about the little things. “It’s not just small things for me. Like not having a cell phone with you at dinner, for example, that you communicate with each other. And being on time. Not nine, but five to nine.”

Assinger also wants to tighten the reins in fitness training. “For this technique, which we are now planning to implement, you need an immensely strong body, a strong physique. We also have a lot of catching up to do in that respect,” said Assinger, who last worked as a trainer in a Swiss ski school. “But at some point after three years I was itching again to get some excitement back into my life. Because I was a downhill skier after all. Somehow that stays with you.”