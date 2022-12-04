Home Sports Alpine skiing, Beaver Creek descent: Kilde beats Odermatt by six cents. It disappoints Paris
Alpine skiing, Beaver Creek descent: Kilde beats Odermatt by six cents. It disappoints Paris

Alpine skiing, Beaver Creek descent: Kilde beats Odermatt by six cents. It disappoints Paris

The duel continues between the Norwegian and the Swiss, who remains at the top of the general classification. Marsaglia 16th the best Italian

There is no story, at least in these first races. On one side Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Marco Odermatt, on the other all the opponents, including Dominik Paris and the other blues. At Beaver Creek, after yesterday’s cancellation, the second scheduled descent confirms the script: first the Norwegian, second the Swiss trailing by just 6/100. A smudge. The Canadian Crawford completes the podium, very distant (79/100). And the Italians? Marsaglia 16th is the best at 1″49, while Paris finishes 20th at 1″73. Followed by Casse (22nd), Molteni (25th), Schieder (28th), Bosca (30th), Franzoni (32nd), Innerhofer (37th) and Zazzi (43rd).

Duel

Aamodt and Odermatt, we said: if it’s not slalom, we already know that it will be a duel between them. For the race and for the general classification: so far this season they have challenged each other four times: 2 in downhill (at Lake Louise 1st Kilde 3rd Odermatt, at Beaver Creek 1st Kilde, 2nd Odermatt), 1 in super-G (at Lake Louise 1st Odermatt, 2nd Kilde) and 1 in giant (in Soelden 1st Odermatt, outside Kilde). The balance of victories is 2-2, but the Swiss can boast 4 podiums out of 4 races which allow him to remain in the lead of the general classification with 340 points against the 280 of the Norwegian. The super-G is scheduled for Sunday, starting at 18 Italian time.

Paris disappointment

On the other hand, the spearhead of the blue team Dominik Paris does not show signs of growth. With the 20th place in today’s downhill, a North American trip stingy with satisfactions ends (18th in the Lake Louise super-G, out in the downhill) and not comparable to last year’s, which saw the blue finish in 8th and 5th place for the two descents at the beginning of the season. The hope is to see the real Paris again in the next stages in Europe, starting from Val Gardena.

December 3, 2022 (change December 3, 2022 | 20:45)

