Schwarz is the first Austrian since Marcel Hirscher on January 12, 2019 in Adelboden to win a giant slalom. The men last raced at Palisades Tahoe in 1969. At that time, too, an Austrian won with Reinhard Tritscher. The ÖSV men presented themselves well at the comeback in the Californian ski resort. Stefan Brennsteiner came in fifth (1.01). Raphael Haaser took ninth place (1.51). Manuel Feller was eliminated in the decision. Patrick Feurstein, Roland Leitinger and Dominik Raschner failed in the first round.

The result was outshined by the triumph of Schwarz, who celebrates his fifth World Cup victory. Most recently, the Carinthian triumphed in the Schladming slalom in January 2021. “Many thanks to the coaching team and all supervisors. In the giant slalom this year I noticed that the speed was right. Today I wanted to bring it down and attacked well. I feel very comfortable in giant slalom. We put a lot of work into it. I’m super happy now that it’s sticking out. Today I’m very, very happy about my first RTL victory,” Schwarz said in an ORF interview.

Photo finish between Schwarz and Odermatt

Black had recently landed on the RTL podium twice. He finished third in Schladming and won bronze at the World Championships. In Courchevel and Meribel, the Carinthian lost the half-time lead and ended up in third place behind Odermatt and Loic Meillard. This time Black turned the tables. At half-time, the 26-year-old was still 0.40 seconds behind the Swiss season dominator in fifth place. In the decision, however, Schwarz managed a sensational run on the selective slope.

After Schwarz’s drive, the Norwegian Lucas Braathen, Windingstad and the Frenchman Alexis Pinturault failed because of the Austrian all-rounder’s best time. Odermatt then delivered a faulty upper part and was already 0.47 seconds behind. Below, the Swiss made it exciting again with a sensational finish. In the end, he was just a touch away from his ninth win of the season. “Below, he (Odermatt, note) pulled it clean again in his manner. But three hundredths are three hundredths, so I’m very happy,” said Schwarz.

The second run of Odermatt Marco Odermatt made a bad run in the decision, but made it really exciting again in the lower part.

Odermatt, spoiled by success and not fully fit due to a cold, was satisfied with second place. “I am overjoyed with second place. I noticed that it was very bad at the top, then normal at the bottom, as one could do. Two days ago I caught the flu. That’s why I’m a little weakened,” said the 25-year-old, who holds 540 points after seven races in the RTL World Cup and is 100 points ahead of Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen, who finished fourth (0.74). Black is fourth, 216 points behind.

Brennsteiner impressed by Palisades Tahoe

The execution of the race was on the brink until shortly before the start. In the days before, one meter and more of fresh snow had fallen in the ski area, which was known as Squaw Valley until 2021. However, the organizers provided a fair slope. “It’s really cool here, a casual place. We were greeted with a mega snowstorm. They conjured up a super slope from that,” said Brennsteiner, who was impressed by the 1960 Olympic venue.

In the end, Brennsteiner, who was able to move up five places in the decision, had the best World Cup placement of the season. “Consistency is going up. I hope that I can also do that in Kranjska Gora. I feel good on the mountain. I’m looking forward to it,” said the 31-year-old Brennsteiner, who was also happy for Schwarz: “Today it went well for ‘Blacky’ (Schwarz, note). That was just an amazing performance.” For Schwarz, the slalom (7:00 p.m./10:15 p.m., live on ORF1) is also on Sunday’s program.