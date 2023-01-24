SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE. The blue alpine skiers do not get off the podium, not even on the day when Mikaela Shiffrin becomes the most successful woman. «Only tomorrow will I realize what I have done and the strong emotions». Third place for Federica Brignone, who makes mistakes but grits her teeth and hits the 53rd podium of her career, behind Lara Gut-Behrami, second, and the American who definitively overtakes Lindsey Vonn and celebrates her 83 successes in the World Cup.

A day of strong emotions in San Vigilio di Marebbe, in front of a good crowd and several athletes of the past, the brothers Manfred and Manuela Moelgg – here at home – and Denise Karbon. «I didn’t expect to get on the podium because in the second heat I really did all sorts of things – says Federica Brignone -. I thought I had freed myself from the tension of the first heat, but instead I didn’t immediately pick up the rhythm and I made a mistake». There are 53 podiums in the World Cup for Brignone, who she doesn’t want to calculate on numbers, “there will be time for that when I finish my career”. She looks around, turns to the right of the podium and sees Shiffrin and Gut-Behrami, athletes who have won so much and who have been on the circuit for some time. Just like Brignone. «Really beautiful, but tomorrow there will immediately be another opportunity to exploit and I would like to be in front of everyone».

Mikaela Shiffrin’s perfect day ends with the red leader bib, lost by Marta Bassino, tenth today due to an error in the final stretch of the second heat. She literally grabbed the pole with her arm, she took a blow to her left leg but she doesn’t worry about her. “There I lost at least seven tenths, but luckily I stayed on my feet – says the Cuneo -. Overall, up to the mistake, I had a good race». Tomorrow another giant, on a steep and well-prepared track, which has always exalted the qualities of the Italian team.