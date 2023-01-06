Home Sports Alpine skiing, dead Rosi Mittermaier, two Olympic gold medalists and mother of Felix Neureuther
The former German skier died at the age of 72 after a serious illness. She was the mother of Felix Neureuther, slalom runner-up in the world in 2013

Former German ski champion Rosi Mittermaier has died at the age of 72 after a serious illness. ‘Gold-Rosi’, this is the nickname of her, two-time Olympic champion, passed away on Wednesday “peacefully and surrounded by family”, reports the German media. Starting her career in 1967 at just 16, Mittermaier won gold in the downhill and slalom, as well as silver in the giant slalom at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck. In the same year, the Bavarian skier won the general classification of the World Cup, and then retired from competitive activity at the age of 25 to try a career as a singer together with her younger sister Evi.

From mother to son

Wife of former skier Christian Neureuther and mother of Felix, runner-up slalom world champion in 2013 with 13 victories on the circuit, who retired two years ago, Mittermaier was also the first winter sports athlete to enter the German Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

January 5, 2023 (change January 5, 2023 | 5:07 pm)

