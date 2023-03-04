In second place behind Sejersted was Vincent Kriechmayr, who had also found acceptable conditions with start number seven. American Ryan Cochran-Siegle was third. Otmar Striedinger, number two, had overlooked two waves with good visibility and lost 1.41 seconds in fifth place, but still stayed ahead of favorite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde – the five-time downhill season winner lost 1.63 seconds, and world champion Marco even lost 2.64 seconds Odermatt.

While the favorites subsequently had no chance, Sejersted used his start number one perfectly to his advantage in difficult wind conditions in the upper part and poor ground visibility on the otherwise not too demanding track. Kriechmayr was the only one who stayed within striking distance of the Norwegian. “As long as it’s not dangerous, it’s okay. It’s outdoor sport,” Kilde said. 13 drivers after him it was over. “Great race,” scoffed Odermatt.

Sejersted misses debut win Adrian Smiseth Sejersted hoped in vain for his first World Cup victory.

“Not really dangerous”

Sejersted took it easy. “I was hoping that they would wait a little longer and try a little longer. That’s a pity. With so many interruptions, I prayed that at least 30 riders would come down,” said the Norwegian. “But it wasn’t possible. The fog was actually only in the upper part, so it wasn’t really dangerous.”

In the Downhill World Cup, his compatriot Kilde, two races before the end of the season, is 156 points ahead of Kriechmayr, who lost 40 points due to the demolition. Another 78 points behind is Odermatt in third place. “That’s part of the game,” said Kriechmayr. “I also had better conditions than the two. If so, then you want to perform in a fair race. It just wasn’t fair anymore, you have to be honest.” The second Aspen descent is planned for Saturday (7 p.m., live on ORF1). On Sunday (6 p.m., live on ORF1) a Super-G is on the program.