Alpine skiing: Feller defeats curse at slalom home party

Three Austrians were ready to erase the gap of 17 World Cup slaloms without a win. “We were definitely beaten last year, that’s the answer. The fact that they are in such a good mood is fantastic,” praised ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober after the first triple victory for the ÖSV in the World Cup since 2015 (Garmisch departure). The successful premiere in the Ötztal high mountain resort of Gurgl also included Feller taking a half-time lead for the first time at the sixth attempt.

“That I concentrate on what I have to do. That I feel within myself what it must feel like for it to whistle. And I go through the run so many times that it goes like clockwork,” said the now three-time World Cup winner after the half-time curse was banished. “Thank God I finally managed it.” During the summer break, he decided to do more The 31-year-old Tyrolean explained that he wanted to go to the limit.

Austria’s slalom men celebrated a triple victory at their home race in Gurgl on Saturday. Manuel Feller came out ahead of Marco Schwarz and Michael Matt.

With the right mix for success

“Just like I was as a youngster, but with the know-how that I now have as an experienced rider.” The motto is to concentrate on “key points” in setting the course and still do the rest “at the best of times”. “I’ve had my stuff together so well over the last two years that I’ve always been able to easily finish in the top five. But that was also the reason why I never won a race. Because I didn’t challenge it enough,” Feller said.

The coaching team worked with visual aids from Norway. The retired ball winner Lucas Braathen served as a blueprint in the preparation, as technical group coach Martin Kroisleitner explained. “In terms of speed in combination with stability, it was certainly the best last year.” Braathen set the benchmark, especially when transitioning from steep to flat terrain. “We made sure that we drove more quickly out of the curve like he did.” Training was also carried out on slopes that were becoming weaker – a flaw from the previous season – with some used runs being taken over in the South America camp.

Matt reports back impressively

Matt emerged from the depths with his first podium finish in almost five years. “I can make short turns again and accelerate, that’s the most important thing.” Schwarz showed with the best time in the final that the increased speed focus in the slalom doesn’t slow him down. “I can get off to a very good start with second place. If I can share that with Felli and Michi, it’s a very successful start.”

The Carinthian, who appeared cool as usual, left words of exuberance to the head coach. “The guy is a bit crazy at the moment. Everything he does is brilliant, with a lightness – very impressive,” enthused Marko Pfeifer about Schwarz, who had already impressed with the best time in the canceled Sölden giant slalom. “He’s certainly the best Black we’ve ever seen at the moment.”

At the end of the media marathon, Schwarz treated himself to a non-alcoholic beer and then got behind the wheel for the five-hour journey home to Carinthia. He is only granted one day of breathing space. On Monday, he and Johannes Strolz (threader in the first round) will be making the US trip and reversing roles to become a downhill skier. After training days in Copper Mountain, the “Birds of Prey” from Beaver Creek will have it together again, Schwarz suspected. But he has experience from the previous year.

Climate protest causes excitement in Gurgl

Climate protest mars an almost perfect home game

Just after him, and right in the middle of the heart-stopping finale in front of the top five of the first run, climate activists stormed the finish area. There was a hectic atmosphere, fans, athletes and organizers reacted mainly with incomprehension and even anger. After a break of around ten minutes, the race continued. While police investigations were underway against at least six people, officials were already discussing possible precautions on Saturday evening to prevent such incidents in the future.

Given the audience response (8,300 fans) and the perfect winter images, the disruption remained a small flaw on a successful debut. The selective slope in Gurgl could become a third slalom classic in Austria alongside Kitzbühel and Schladming, said Stadlober. In any case, a double weekend in Sölden/Gurgl is worth considering given the discussion about a later start to the season, said the ÖSV boss.

It can be assumed that Gurgl will also be included in the FIS World Cup calendar next year. In view of the “heart and soul” presented, FIS race director Markus Waldner was full of praise for the Ötztal newcomers, who cleverly reinforced themselves with staff from proven World Cup locations. “They showed what they could do,” said Waldner.

