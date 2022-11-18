Home Sports Alpine skiing, first outing of the Goggia: a 6th and a 7th place in the Copper Mountain test
Sports

Alpine skiing, first outing of the Goggia: a 6th and a 7th place in the Copper Mountain test

by admin
Alpine skiing, first outing of the Goggia: a 6th and a 7th place in the Copper Mountain test

In anticipation of the seasonal debut scheduled for December, the sprinters who train in North America compete in two Fis-level super-Gs

It may not have been like the Cervinia “speed opening” scheduled for November 5-6 and canceled due to lack of snow, but the two women’s super-g that took place today in Copper Mountain have given some indications. Nine blue women on the track for the two FIS level tests (only Elena Curtoni rested) in which almost all the national teams took part working on the North American tracks.

Squillo Puchner

The first race saw the clear dominance of the Austrian Mirjam Puchner, who finished in 1’13″64 with a 0.073 advantage over the French Romane Miradoli and the other Austrian Ariane Raedler, third at + 0″79 from her compatriot. Fourth the Swiss Corinne Suter, the Austrian Elisabeth Reisinger fifth and Sofia Goggia, the best of the blues, sixth ahead of Marie-Michele Gagnon seventh and Nicol Delago, eighth at 1”15. Immediately outside the top ten Marta Bassino and Laura Pirovano, respectively eleventh and twelfth, with Roberta Melesi 21st and Nadia Delago 24th Federica Brignone finished 28th, with Karoline Pichler finally 33rd.

Enjoy the best

In the super g bis the Austrian Conny Huetter (1’13″89) won, ahead of Marie-Michele Gagnon by 35 cents, while Corinne Suter is third at +0″42. Seventh Sofia Goggia, again Italian first at 69 cents from the leader: behind the Bergamo native, Puchner, eighth ex aequo with Nicol Delago and Laura Pirovano 13th. Roberta Melesi is 15th in the end, with Nadia Delago 22nd, Brignone 25th, Bassino 27th and Karoline Pichler outside the thirty.

See also  Real Madrid and Liverpool's decisive battle for the top of Europe = Vinicius fights Arnold | Goal.com China

November 17, 2022 (change November 17, 2022 | 21:28)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

NBA roundup: Curry scores 50 points as Warriors...

Boo!The county-level amateur team eliminated Beijing Guoan in...

Ronaldo: “I dreamed of winning the World Cup....

Hungary, player threatens linesman with pistol: banned for...

Yunus Musah, Italy and Inter: the story of...

The first episode of Ronaldo’s exclusive interview was...

The last locura of Bielsa: for a seminar...

Brazil, Richarlison in crisis… for the car licence

The iron-fisted coach coaches the men’s basketball team...

Juve, the previews of the SECOND and THIRD...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy