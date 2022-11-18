In anticipation of the seasonal debut scheduled for December, the sprinters who train in North America compete in two Fis-level super-Gs

It may not have been like the Cervinia “speed opening” scheduled for November 5-6 and canceled due to lack of snow, but the two women’s super-g that took place today in Copper Mountain have given some indications. Nine blue women on the track for the two FIS level tests (only Elena Curtoni rested) in which almost all the national teams took part working on the North American tracks.

Squillo Puchner — The first race saw the clear dominance of the Austrian Mirjam Puchner, who finished in 1’13″64 with a 0.073 advantage over the French Romane Miradoli and the other Austrian Ariane Raedler, third at + 0″79 from her compatriot. Fourth the Swiss Corinne Suter, the Austrian Elisabeth Reisinger fifth and Sofia Goggia, the best of the blues, sixth ahead of Marie-Michele Gagnon seventh and Nicol Delago, eighth at 1”15. Immediately outside the top ten Marta Bassino and Laura Pirovano, respectively eleventh and twelfth, with Roberta Melesi 21st and Nadia Delago 24th Federica Brignone finished 28th, with Karoline Pichler finally 33rd.

Enjoy the best — In the super g bis the Austrian Conny Huetter (1’13″89) won, ahead of Marie-Michele Gagnon by 35 cents, while Corinne Suter is third at +0″42. Seventh Sofia Goggia, again Italian first at 69 cents from the leader: behind the Bergamo native, Puchner, eighth ex aequo with Nicol Delago and Laura Pirovano 13th. Roberta Melesi is 15th in the end, with Nadia Delago 22nd, Brignone 25th, Bassino 27th and Karoline Pichler outside the thirty. See also Real Madrid and Liverpool's decisive battle for the top of Europe = Vinicius fights Arnold | Goal.com China

