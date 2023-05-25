Alpine skiing: FIS sticks to trips to North America

The two transatlantic trips were criticized not least for reasons of climate protection. Earlier this week, the NGO Greenpeace and the Protect Our Winters initiative called for less travel on the calendar. In addition, in the past season in Palisades Tahoe and Aspen, some organizational problems and technical glitches, such as TV broadcasts, were criticized.

Next year only the technicians will be sent to the USA after the turn of the year – the speed races in Aspen have been cancelled. There is still a small question mark behind the speed events in Lake Louise from November 22nd to 26th.

Later start of the season

Season start is on 28./29. October – and thus a week later than usual – in Sölden, where women and men each contest a giant slalom on the Rettenbach Glacier. A week and a half later (November 8th to 12th) the men continue with the international descents in Zermatt/Cervinia.

GEPA/Christian Walgram



The women can enjoy the glacier descent a week later. The premiere should have taken place in the previous season, but was canceled due to a lack of snow. The two giant slalom races in Mont-Tremblant in eastern Canada are new to the women’s program. They replace the speed races in Lake Louise.

Gurgl new in the program

Another Austria station is added to the men: On November 18, a slalom is scheduled in Gurgl in the Ötztal. The World Cup also stops in Kitzbühel (January 16th to 21st) and Schladming (January 23rd and 24th). Schladming is represented with a double pack of floodlights: the giant slalom is followed by the slalom night race, which is moving to the Wednesday date. The new team competition is scheduled for the Hahnenkamm week on January 19th.

For women, Lienz (December 28th and 29th/slalom and giant slalom), Altenmarkt-Zauchensee (January 11th to 14th/downhill and Super-G) and Flachau (January 16th/night slalom) appear in the programme.

Jasna is making a World Cup comeback in Slovakia, while Zagreb was completely off the calendar. Both sexes will be guests at the World Cup final from March 16th to 24th in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The next World Ski Championships will take place there in 2025.