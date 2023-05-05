Alpine skiing: Four World Cup races planned in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Status: 05/05/2023 2:05 p.m

The Alpine Ski World Cup will again be a guest in Garmisch-Partenkirchen with men’s and women’s races.

As announced by the organizing committee, the men will each host a Super-G on January 27th and 28th, 2024. After a three-year break, a downhill and a super-G on the Kandahar are planned for the women on February 3rd and 4th.

Last winter, only one night slalom could take place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. On the other hand, the downhill and giant slalom had to be canceled at the end of January due to an acute lack of snow.

Start of the season in Sölden?

The World Cup calendar, which has not yet been finally adopted, apparently provides for the giant slalom races in Sölden to start as usual at the beginning of November. After that, on 11./12. November 2023 (men) and on 18./19. November (women) after the cancellation last year, the downhill races will take place on the Matterhorn for the first time.

The World Cup final is planned for Saalbach-Hinterglemm – as a dress rehearsal for the 2025 World Championships taking place there. However, the plan is apparently to hold it over two weekends.