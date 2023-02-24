The White Circus plunges back into the 2023 World Cup. After archiving the Courchevel World Cup, the men’s sector is preparing for the second North American away match of the season, as the men will compete in Palisades Tahoe, USA. The race will take place in the so-called “Olympic Valley” near the famous Lake Tahoe. On the evening of Saturday 25 February we will start with the giant slalom, then on Sunday evening we will move on to the slalom.

Marco Odermatt has the opportunity to put the almost definitive seal on the second World Cup of his career and the Swiss is also aiming for the giant crystal ball. Lhe Swiss presents himself with the world gold medal around his neck and is the great favorite in the American away match. Odermatt currently leads the standings with 460 points against Henrik Kristoffersen’s 390, an advantage that is certainly important, but not entirely reassuring yet.

Odermatt will also have another direct opponent at home, given that Loic Meillard is increasingly competitive in giant slalom and has put a splendid silver medal around his neck in Courchevel. Attention also to the Austrian Marco Schwarz, in great shape during the world championships and who conquered the bronze in France, but perhaps one could say he lost the gold in the final of the second heat.

In Italy, the spotlights are focused above all on Filippo Della Vite, back from his first career Top-10 at the World Championships. The Bergamo native is also looking for confirmation in America to further lower the starting bib and get closer to the first merit groups of the startlist.

Sunday will be slalom day. At the World Cup it was simply the most beautiful and incredible race of all those played. After the first heat there were seventeen who could win and they did it Henrik Kristoffersen, capable of a sensational comeback of fifteen positions. The Norwegian also wants to reply in Palisades Tahoe to put pressure to compatriot Lucas Braathen in the race for the specialty cup, which sees the latter leading the standings with 430 points against the 394 of the Swiss Daniel Yule and the 389 of his teammate.

Almost impossible to decree who could be the favorite, given that there are so many who can think of winning. Among them too the Greek AJ Ginnis, who, after the podium in Chamonix and the silver medal at the World Cup, is now also looking for his first historic victory in the World Cup.

The world bronze could hopefully have unlocked Alex Vinatzer, which is awaited by a confirmation in America. An important race for the South Tyrolean, who has shown, if he’s not wrong, that he is absolutely with the best in the specialty. Tommaso Sala will also try to be the protagonist, who instead wants to redeem Courchevel’s opaque performance.

