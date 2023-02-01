Home Sports Alpine skiing. Goggia, Shiffrin and the speed blues train on the Volata in Falcade
Alpine skiing. Goggia, Shiffrin and the speed blues train on the Volata in Falcade

Alpine skiing. Goggia, Shiffrin and the speed blues train on the Volata in Falcade

Two training sessions in view of the next World Championships in Courchevel on Wednesday morning 1 February in Val di Fassa on LaVolata, San Pellegrino Ski Area, now recognized as the top speed slope in the world. Training before the descent at the crack of dawn for the Norwegian athletes (Mowinckel and Kajsa Vickhoff Lie), together with our Nadia and Nicol Delago and the Americans Breezy Johnson and Isabella Wright. Afterwards, after the retracing by the Italian technical staff (Gianluca Rulfi and Giovanni Feltrin present), Sofia Goggia, Mikaela Shiffrin and Alice Robinson presented themselves at the starting gate of the super-G track. A crowd of passionate fans awaited these three queens of alpine skiing at every lap, who will certainly be among the protagonists of the next World Championships in their respective disciplines. Great enthusiasm as always for Sofia Goggia and also for the undisputed queen Mikaela Shiffrin. Training on the blue slopes of Val di Fassa continues on Thursday, with some sprinters always on LaVolata, while other athletes will train for giant and special at the Ski Stadium in Pozza di Fassa. Photo by Ralf Brunel.

