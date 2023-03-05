10
Marco Odermatt won the Super-G in Aspen and thus secured the small crystal globe ahead of time. The Swiss prevailed on Sunday ahead of Germany’s Andreas Sander and Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Best Austrian was Stefan Babinsky in fourth.
Alpine skiing
