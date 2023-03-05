Home Sports Alpine skiing: Highlights of the Super-G in Aspen
Sports

Alpine skiing: Highlights of the Super-G in Aspen

by admin
Alpine skiing: Highlights of the Super-G in Aspen

Alpine skiing

Marco Odermatt won the Super-G in Aspen and thus secured the small crystal globe ahead of time. The Swiss prevailed on Sunday ahead of Germany’s Andreas Sander and Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Best Austrian was Stefan Babinsky in fourth.

05.03.2023 19.29

Online since today, 7:29 p.m

See also  Udinese market, all crazy for De Paul: here are the offers from Milan, Naples, Atletico and Arsenal

You may also like

«I underwent two operations»- breaking latest news

Kevin Mayer, European indoor heptathlon champion

College basketball highlights: No. 5 Purdue leading Illinois...

Karlovy Vary hockey players lost in Kladno, they...

FC Barcelona – Valencia | Barça’s tenth 1-0...

Ciryl Gane submitted by Jon Jones: what is...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Max Verstappen leads Red Bull...

Max Verstappen tames Bahrain Grand Prix entry competition

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Gunners fight back to win...

Sáblíková has another medal from the World Cup!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy