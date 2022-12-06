Home Sports Alpine skiing, in Val Gardena the men’s downhill canceled at Beaver Creek
Sports

Alpine skiing, in Val Gardena the men’s downhill canceled at Beaver Creek

by admin
Alpine skiing, in Val Gardena the men’s downhill canceled at Beaver Creek

The recovery of Thursday 15 December is official, before the two races already scheduled

The men’s World Cup downhill race canceled in Beaver Creek on 2 December will be resumed in Val Gardena on Thursday 15 December. This was reported by Fisi, explaining that the race is added to the super-G on Friday 16th and the other descent on Saturday 17th already scheduled. It remains to be seen whether a descent between the two gates in Zermatt-Cervinia will also be rescheduled, with Bormio which, like last year, could extend the program for 28-29 December by one day.

December 5th – 9.37pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Halftime-Wu Lei scored, Yan Junling rescued the national football team temporarily leading Oman 1-0_Luo Guofu

You may also like

Now Verissimo is at Benfica, but what a...

Juve investigation, the sentences: supercazzole, Marotta’s brakes and...

Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team won four...

South Korean commentator publicly apologized to Mori Hoichi,...

Empoli, 2-1 at Sturm Graz, Lammers and Ismajili...

Piero Hincapie, who is the defender of Bayer...

World Cup, Livakovic and Croatia’s hero with Casillas...

Sottana for Africa: “A basketball camp in Madagascar...

Germany, Bierhoff official resignation –

World Cup-Neymar Vinicius scored Brazil 4-1 South Korea...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy