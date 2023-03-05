Home Sports Alpine skiing: Kilde grabs the downhill crystal ball
Alpine skiing: Kilde grabs the downhill crystal ball

Alpine skiing: Kilde grabs the downhill crystal ball

One day after the weather-related termination of the first descent, there were no major problems this time, despite the soft slope and poor visibility on the ground – Kilde with start number seven set the best time as if on rails, which should remain untouched.

Second with 0.61 seconds was Super-G World Champion James Crawford (CAN) ahead of Swiss Marco Odermatt (0.63), who had won World Championship gold in Courchevel in the downhill, on his first World Cup victory in this discipline but keep waiting. Kriechmayr lost 0.70 seconds on Kilde.

“Very nice, what a feeling, I had a great season,” said Kilde, who, second in the overall World Cup behind Odermatt, even has minimal chances of his second big crystal globe after 2019/20. However, with a deficit of 346 points, a small miracle would have to happen. “It’s not going to be easy,” Kilde said, smirking. “But anything can happen, I will fight to the end. But honestly, the big ball is not realistic.”

Kriechmayr not constant enough

In the Downhill World Cup, Kilde distanced Kriechmayr by 206 points. Of course, the soft slope in Aspen didn’t suit the 31-year-old. “It’s a weak excuse, but when it’s flat and soft, I have problems. I’m not good enough.”

Despite the three victories, he is not satisfied with his downhill season so far. “Overall not consistent enough. There were always races where I made mistakes. To be able to challenge someone like Kilde in the World Cup, you always have to perform. Three wins are not enough,” said Kriechmayr.

As the second best Austrian behind Kriechmayr, Marco Schwarz took eleventh place (1.06) in what was only his second World Cup downhill after Wengen, where he had finished sixth. Otmar Striedinger, the number one test pilot, finished the penultimate descent of the season in 13th place (1.07), Daniel Hemetsberger lost 1.39 seconds and ended up in 20th place. On Sunday (6 p.m., live on ORF1) there is still a Super-G on the program in Aspen.

