For the first time this season, the American misses success. The Swiss and the Swedish win, the Austrian Troops in third place
Anna Swenn Larsson and Wendy Holdener win ex aequo the slalom in Killington, in the United States, valid for the women’s Alpine ski world cup. The Swede and the Austrian finish in the lead with 1’42″97 after a crazy second heat, which overturned the classification of the first part of the race. The Austrian Katharina Truppe climbs on the third step of the podium (at 22/100), only fifth Mikaela Shiffrin who had dominated the first heat.
Well done Rossetti
Marta Rossetti in points with 18th place and Federica Brignone with 24th. Lara Della Mea (33rd) had not qualified for the second heat while Anita Gulli had got on the fork halfway through.
November 27, 2022 (change November 27, 2022 | 20:24)
