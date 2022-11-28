Anna Swenn Larsson and Wendy Holdener win ex aequo the slalom in Killington, in the United States, valid for the women’s Alpine ski world cup. The Swede and the Austrian finish in the lead with 1’42″97 after a crazy second heat, which overturned the classification of the first part of the race. The Austrian Katharina Truppe climbs on the third step of the podium (at 22/100), only fifth Mikaela Shiffrin who had dominated the first heat.