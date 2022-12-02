The blue at the debut of the season is immediately unbeatable. Suter and Huetter also on the podium. Last year in Canada for Sofia three victories in three days. In Beaver Creek skips the men’s race

Welcome back Sophia! There couldn’t have been a better debut for the blue queen of speed: in the downhill at Lake Louise Goggia she is practically perfect and finishes ahead, albeit slightly, of the ever fearsome Swiss Corinne Suter, second by just 4100, and the Austrian Cornelia Huetter , lagged by 6100. The other Azzurri: Irene Curtoni is 8th at the finish line, Nicol Delagato excellent 12th with bib number 30, Marta Bassino 21st at her debut in Canada, while Laura Pirovano, returning from last season’s bad injury, finished in 23rd place . They close Nadia Delago 27th and Karoline Pichler 33rd.

I’m eighteen — For Goggia the numbers speak for themselves: 3 successes out of 3 races last year in Lake Louise, which are now 4 out of 4 awaiting tomorrow’s downhill and Sunday’s super-G. If you were to make another strand, you would momentarily reach Federica Brignone, who at the moment leads with 20 World Cup victories, against 18 in Bergamo.

No men — A real snowstorm and wind forced the organizers to cancel the men’s world cup downhill scheduled today at Beaver Creek. Another downhill is scheduled for tomorrow and a super-G on Sunday. Meanwhile, again for the men’s season, there is good news from Val d’Isere. The snow control was successful and therefore the go-ahead from the FIS arrived for the races scheduled in the French resort, a giant and a special scheduled for 10 and 11 December next. See also Serie C: Catania corsair, Giosa and Dall'Oglio bring down the Cavese

