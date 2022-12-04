The champion from Bergamo proves to be unbeatable and repeats yesterday’s success ahead of Ortlieb and Suter. Well done Nicol Delago, seventh

Sofia Goggia is a certainty. What’s more, for two years now it’s been a guarantee in Lake Louise: five races (4 downhills, 1 super-G), five victories for the blue queen of speed, the last one in the Italian evening. Goggia puts the Austrian Ortlieb and the Swiss Suter behind by 34 and 37/100, gaps that are once again significant after yesterday’s thrill. Well done also Nicol Delago, seventh, and Elena Curtoni, 12th after yesterday’s eighth place.

Phenomenal — He had said it, “I’ll try to study the video even more to be more mellow and ski better”. That’s it: Sofia starts strong, she’s not the best in the top floor on a day conditioned by gusts of wind (lower start at the start of the men’s super-G), but the comeback begins from the second intermediate: fourth, then second, then first up to the finish line, clean and lightning fast like no other. A show. The only one who really tries to scare her is the daughter of art Nina Ortlieb who with bib number 26 gets very close to the blue, especially in the final part, before celebrating a well-deserved 2nd place. She rejoices with this success she climbs to 19 World Cup victories, one less than Federica Brignone, who returned to the race today. And with podium n.42 she equals Paris, in 7th place in the Italian all-time ranking.

In Italy there are good signs from Nicol Delago. The Val Gardena had shown encouraging improvements in the previous day's race, this time she gave continuity to the action with a seventh place at 1″05, followed by Elena Curtoni in 12th place. Out of the twenty instead Marta Bassino (21st), Nadia Delago ( 22nd), Federica Brignone (27th) and Laura Pirovano (30th), Karoline Pichler excluded from the points zone. In the classification of specialties Goggia rises to 200 points against 140 for Suter and 120 for Ortlieb, in the general classification the absent Mikaela Shiffrin continues to leading with 265 points, followed by Wendy Holdener with 240 and Petra Vlhova with 220, Goggia climbs to fourth place with 200. Last race of the Canadian triptych on Sunday 4 December with a super-G, starting at 7 pm Italian time.

The words of Sofia Goggia after the success in the encore descent of Lake Louise. "I am very satisfied – says the Olympic vice-champion in charge of the specialty -, from the coaches' corner down I skied exactly as I wanted, inserting the desired lines and I took the ramps perfectly. The wind certainly bothered me when I came off the flat, but overall I conducted a much more concrete race than on Friday, I had a winning set up. I'm happy because I won two out of two descents and that was the goal I set for myself, thinking about it I've been wearing the red bib for practically two years, I think it's an incredible thing. Now there is no time to get distracted, the focus must necessarily go to the supergiant".

December 3, 2022 (change December 3, 2022 | 22:24)

