Alpine skiing: Liensberger is on course for the podium in the slalom

Liensberger, who finished third in the first race in Levi, follows Shiffrin in third place with a respectable gap of 1.06 seconds. For her part, Austria’s 2021 slalom world champion has a comfortable cushion of 0.57 seconds over fourth-placed American Paula Moltzan. Katharina Troupe and Katharina Gallhuber rounded off the good ÖSV result after the first round in fifth (1.66) and sixth (1.69).

Katharina Huber (2.90) and Franziska Gritsch (3.00), who is completing her first race as a private driver, are not in the top 20, but after 40 runners they have a good chance of qualifying for the decision. Stephanie Brunner, however, finished 3.86 seconds behind and missed the second run.

Damen-Slalom in Courchevel

Standing in the first round

Liensberger announces “full attack”.

Liensberger laid the foundation for the podium. “I am very happy. That was a solid run. The course setting was very round and turned strongly out of direction. The rain also smeared it away a bit. You had to ski cleanly and technically well. I succeeded. Now I’m excited to see what happens in the second round. In any case, full attack applies,” said Liensberger in the ORF interview.

The other two Katharinas were also happy with their placement at halftime. “I felt that I didn’t get in well. I didn’t think it would end so well in the end. I was really happy when I swung away and fourth place showed up,” said the Carinthian team. Gallhuber, who started with number 22, explained: “There were already tracks, but it was still easy to drive. It was a challenging run. I want to trust myself and drive bravely in the second round.”

At the top, the two season winners fought a top-class duel. Shiffrin, who had triumphed in the first Levi race and at Killington, was only 0.09 seconds behind Vlohova at the first split, but turned that deficit into a lead of 0.38 seconds by the next split. By the time she reached the finish, the 91-time World Cup winner had lost almost two tenths again, meaning the second round would be a close decision.

