In the ninth RTL season, it was already the sixth win for Odermatt, and he has been on the podium eleven times this season. The Swiss also fixed the small crystal ball in his parade discipline, in which he is also world champion and Olympic champion, before the World Cup final in Soldeu. Last week in Aspen he already secured the small ball in the Super-G. In addition, Odermatt, who became double world champion in France, is also the overall World Cup winner: “If we’re not talking about a perfect season, then when will it be? It all worked out perfectly,” said Odermatt after the race in an ORF TV interview.

Although the Swiss didn’t have a flawless run, he was still able to maintain his lead and once again proved his dominance in this discipline. “After the mistake I stopped believing in victory for a moment. At the top it wasn’t very good again, so I knew I had to risk everything to be right at the front. I did that and it worked. It doesn’t matter what the others are doing, my tactic is always going full throttle, risking everything and attacking fully,” explained Odermatt.

Kristoffersen is second The Norwegian almost got the ideal line in the second run and in the end only had to let Odermatt go first

Kristoffersen has to admit defeat

Kristoffersen missed his first win of the season on RTL by just 0.32 seconds. In the fight for the Discipline World Cup, the Norwegian also had to admit defeat to Odermatt: “He’s only a little bit better at the moment, but it’s getting tighter and tighter. We continue to work, the flow wasn’t there this year. If we take the last step, it will be quite funny for the viewers next year,” announced Kristoffersen on ORF.

Pintauralt completed the podium in third place. In the second RLT in Kranjska Gora, the same three athletes were on the podium as the day before, only Kristoffersen and Pinturault swapped positions. The Frenchman then paid tribute to Odermatt: “Marco’s season is sensational, just like Marcel’s (Hirscher, note) before that. He wins in various disciplines and is also strong in big races like the World Championships. He will continue to be a strong skier in the future. My goal is to continue on the podium. At the moment it fits.”

Black becomes the best Austrian

Schwarz, who celebrated his first RTL victory this season in Palisades Tahoe, was seventh best Austrian. The World Championship third showed a solid run and finally managed the seventh place. “Of the four runs here, the last one felt the best. Not optimal yet, but I got the best out of it. I found it a bit difficult here when I’m asked to ski on the outer ski, I can’t get a move together. It’s not as fresh as it was at the beginning, but it’s justifiable. Now it’s the final week, which will be stressful again,” said the Carinthian.

Raphael Haaser improved after an almost flawless ride, only slightly overrevving in the upper section, from 15th to 13th place (+3.57). “It was a very solid ride to build on. There isn’t much inside the run, you have to make sure that the skis are pointing down and stepping on the gas. There’s nothing more,” Haaser explained afterwards on ORF.

Feller and Leitinger disappointed

Manuel Feller, who was suffering from back problems, had to settle for 19th place (+4.39). After all, the Tyrolean reached the goal after having to cope with failures in the last four RTL competitions. Patrick Feurstein, who was the second-best Austrian at half-time in 14th, fell back to 24th (+4.61). It was still an enjoyable race for the man from Salzburg, because as 24th in the discipline classification he just qualified for the season finale of the top 25 in Soldeu.

Roland Leitinger dropped from 21st to 29th (+5.31). As a result, Leitinger did not make it to Andorra as 36th in the discipline ranking. For the 31-year-old, who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture last year, a disappointing season comes to an end. “It wasn’t easy, when things don’t go well, other things come into play as well. I felt it on my back yesterday after warming up and somehow fought my way down today,” said a visibly disappointed Leitinger on ORF.

Slalom specialist Adrian Pertl dropped out in the first run on his RTL debut, Dominik Raschner missed qualifying for the second run (+5.31). For the racers, the season is coming to an end, from Wednesday to Sunday only the World Cup final in Soldeu is on the program.