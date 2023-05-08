Alpine skiing: ÖSV in clinch with Skiweltverband

At the Alpine World Cup finals in Soldeu in March, there was a round table with the FIS leaders. The polluted climate between the world association and the “rebel leaders” Austria, Switzerland and Germany should be improved.

“That was once a debate. But it’s important that you work together on an operational level, because that’s actually what makes it so special,” explained Stadlober during a visit to Vienna. “We have to let go of the sensitivities. It’s about the sport and we hope to get halfway in that direction. That is still not certain.”

Scherer writes emails every day

At the level of the general secretaries, the ÖSV may have found a modus operandi with the FIS. “It’s not operational with Mr. Eliasch, it’s easier with Michel Vion and (his deputy, note) Niklas Carlsson,” said Stadlober.

From the ÖSV side, Christian Scherer is particularly involved, who “writes e-mails every day”. But the big questions, such as setting the World Cup calendar, require a larger framework – and that’s where things seem to be stuck.

Lonely Eliasch decisions

The FIS Council is to make the proposals that are on the table finally binding at the end of May. According to Stadlober, the ÖSV’s hands are tied until then. “We can only make our entries regarding the venues, and then the FIS sees how they serve everyone,” said the association’s president. More or less lonely Eliasch decisions can occur – for example when scheduling the North American races.

A current problem is that new organizers such as Hochgurgl in Tyrol – where a men’s slalom is to take place in mid-November – urgently need absolute certainty. For example, it is about creating snow depots for the winter. “But you must know that now. If I don’t know now, it will melt away again at some point,” Stadlober emphasized the urgency.

Speaking of snow: There is currently uncertainty about the summer preparations. Stadlober said that the ÖSV is basically planning again with Alpine camps overseas. “We’ll budget for it again because it’s not that easy,” said the native of Salzburg. Currently, the good snow conditions in Austria are still being used in training. “And then we will see how the summer goes, how the glaciers develop.”