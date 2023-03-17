After a bye due to a lack of participants in the quarter-finals, Austria was no match for the later victorious Norwegians in the semi-finals. Although Gritsch won the first duel against Maria Therese Tviberg, the tide turned after that. Gstrein was defeated by Timon Haugan, Scheib in the episode Thea Louise Stjernesund even clearly, whereupon Pertl risked everything against Rasmus Windingstad and lost everything through a mistake. As at the World Cup in Meribel, Austria failed in the semifinals against Norway, this time without top stars.

Unlike in France, when the ÖSV team also got nothing in the small final, this time there was at least third place as a consolation. Germany was only fourth. Gritsch defeated Jessica Hilzinger, Gstrein then Linus Strasser. Scheib made the decision by beating Lena Dürr. Pertl against Andreas Sander made the Austrians 4:0 against the DSV team. The jubilation in the ÖSV team was restrained, third place was not more than damage limitation for the Olympic champion in Beijing.

Small final After losing to Norway, Austria confidently prevailed against Germany in the small final

“They are brutally fast”

“The Norwegians pretty much dominate that, even at the World Cup. I’m happy for us that we still made it onto the podium. I really like team competitions, you drive once for the team. Of course it hurts a lot more when you have a hacker,” said Gritsch. Scheib said about the lost semi-final against Norway: “We tried everything, but you have to acknowledge that Norway was better.”

“You have to admit that the Norwegians are just brutally good in this competition. We simply have to drive even better in the future so that we can keep up,” said Pertl. Gstrein followed up: “It’s just awkward against the Norwegians. They are brutally fast in the competition. I think we all did our best and tried to be faster. There will definitely be another rematch.”

Final victory against Switzerland

The Norwegians defeated Switzerland in the grand final after a 2:2 in the direct duels due to the better overall time. Haugan made the decision with the clear success in the last duel against Semyel Bissig. Stjernesund had won the opening duel, while Livio Simonet and Andrea Ellenberger kept the final open with wins against Windingstad and Tviberg respectively. 0.56 seconds finally decided for Norway.

victory for Norway In the grand final against Switzerland, Norway retained the upper hand thanks to the better overall time

This team competition may even have been the last in the Alpine Ski World Cup. Due to the lack of participants, he was controversial among the active players and coaches in Soldeu because of the sporting value. “16 teams started at the World Cup, so it’s exciting. If you only have six teams at the final without the top stars, then that’s questionable,” criticized Marko Pfeifer, the racing director of the ÖSV men. “You have to think about whether you still need that.” Pertl said: “Six starters are not enough. But if you raise it properly, it’s a good competition.”