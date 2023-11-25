Alpine skiing: Robinson leads in RTL crime thriller in Killington

Alpine skiing

At the women’s RTL in Killington on Saturday there will be a hundredths of a second thriller for victory. After the first round, New Zealand’s Alice Robinson is in the lead, going into the decision (7 p.m., live on ORF1) with a lead of 0.06 seconds over Sweden’s Sara Hector. The Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami follows in third place (+0.08). Julia Scheib was the best Austrian in ninth place.



In the second RTL of the season after the opener in Sölden, Scheib made it into the top ten with number 23 in difficult, changeable wind conditions. The 25-year-old Styrian is on the way to her best World Cup result of her career. On January 25, 2023, she came eleventh on Kronplatz-RTL. “It’s a good fit for the first round. I want to push to the finish in the second round,” Scheib explained in an ORF interview.

Meanwhile, the remaining ÖSV women were unable to achieve a really good top position for the decision. Stephanie Brunner is in 19th place after the first round (1.87). “It was very good until the middle part. Then I took it back. I don’t know why, it bothers me. In the second round I want to do it from top to bottom,” said the Tyrolean. Katharina Liensberger, who finished fifth in the Killington-RTL last season, is 24th, 2.11 seconds behind. Immediately behind is Ricarda Haaser (2.16).

Robinson is at the top after her first win since March 2021 in Lenzerheide. The New Zealander, who finished ninth in Sölden, will still have to fight hard for her fourth World Cup triumph. The first five runners are within 0.23 seconds. “That’s cool. I was not expecting that. It’s a very close race but I’m happy with how it’s gone so far,” said Robinson.

Behind Hector and Gut-Behrami are the Italian Marta Bassino (0.21) and local hero Mikaela Shiffrin. The American has already won the slalom five times in her home country, but not yet the RTL. “I’m happy with my first round. It took me a while to get into the rhythm,” explained Shiffrin. With the Italian Federica Brignone (6th/0.48) and the Canadian Valerie Grenier (7th/0.54), two other runners are within reach of the podium. Slovakian Petra Vlhova was unlucky with the wind and is eighth (0.94).

