Internally, however, Roswitha Stadlober continues to call herself President of the Austrian Ski Association. “Peter Schröcks Nadel actually brought Ski Austria to life at the World Ski Championships in St. Anton. But we had the Austrian Ski Association on the inside,” she told Hitradio Ö3. “We’re keeping it now, but externally we only go with Ski Austria.” Ski Austria as a brand name within the ÖSV family: “I invented that,” Schröcks Nadel confirmed to ORF.at.

According to the addition “crazy about skiing”, the focus is obviously on skiing, although Steiner’s daughter Teresa Stadlober is a successful cross-country skier and recently the greatest successes were celebrated in snowboarding. “Ski crazy, snowboards are always transported with them,” said Stadlober. The Swiss Ski Association (Swiss Ski) has had a similar name for more than 20 years and the US Association (US-Ski).

Unanimous Board decision

The brand positioning process was unanimously approved in September 2022 in the ÖSV Presidents’ Conference, after the end of the 2022/23 World Cup season, the ÖSV now has a new design. “A new era is beginning,” said Stadlober. However, that does not mean the end of the Austrian Ski Association, internally you will continue to act as an ÖSV because that is how it is anchored in the statutes. In addition, the “ski association” will also be retained because of the state associations.

Ski Austria’s new corporate design has also been visible on the website and in the social media channels since Monday. The Ski Austria logo – called Acon as a combination of the word Icon and the Austria-A – consists of nine bars that are intended to represent crossing tracks in the snow. Signs for “meeting, community and team spirit”, according to Ski Austria, but also for mountain peaks, crazy about skiing – and crazy about snowboarding.

One of the mission goals of the Ski Association, which was founded in 1905 and currently has 140,000 members, is to regain the position as the number one ski nation, explained Christian Scherer, General Secretary of the ÖSV and not Ski Austria, as the association emphasized. In many areas you are number one, and in alpine sports it is important to regain this position.