The blue was operated on at the La Madonnina clinic in Milan for the reduction of the compound fractures to the second and third metacarpal of the left hand remedied in St Moritz

Sofia Goggia is back on track. Less than twelve hours after the accident that occurred during the St Moritz downhill, the Italian Olympian underwent surgery – perfectly successful – at the La Madonnina clinic in Milan to reduce the compound fractures of the second and third metacarpals of the left hand. The operation, carried out by a team composed of the president of the Fisi medical commission Andrea Panzeri, the hand surgeon Loris Pegoli and Riccardo Accept, head of the traumatological unit of the Galeazzi hospital in Milan, involved the insertion of plates and screws in the injured hand during the women’s downhill, finished by Goggia in second place on the St Moritz track.

Legal guardian — A brace was prepared for the Olympic vice-champion in collaboration with Ortholab to protect the limb. Sofia will return to St. Moritz in the evening and will decide only on Saturday morning whether to take part in the second descent scheduled at 10.30, for which Elena Curtoni, Federica Brignone, Laura Pirovano, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Karoline are also registered Pichler, Marta Bassino and Roberta Melesi.

The injury — “I’m sorry for this mishap that we didn’t need – explains Sofia -. The practice days had gone very well and I was ready to aim for victory, unfortunately the contact with a block of ice before the third goal caused me great pain, I immediately understood that something was broken. Anyway let’s look ahead, on Saturday I will decide whether to compete just a few minutes before the start. I am very happy for Elena Curtoni, I offer her my greatest congratulations for the victory”. See also Milan, still an injury: Kjaer also stops

December 16, 2022

