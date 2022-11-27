Success number 13 and second of the season after the one in the Soelden giant for the Swiss Marco Odermatt who in 1’32″53 wins the super-G of Lake Louise. Behind him the Norwegian Aleksander Kilde, winner of Saturday’s downhill, in 1’32” 90 and the Austrian Olympic champion Matthias Meyer in 1’33″31.

Escape to the leaderboard

The leader of the World Cup flies fast, especially in the second and last sector where he clearly makes the difference, conquering the first success of his career on the Canadian track. Odermatt also extends the standings over Kilde himself (80 points gap), who can still be satisfied with the North American trip since he had never been on the podium in Lake Louise. Even Dominik Paris knows that the first two competed on their own, and he can’t redeem his disappointment for the downhill crash: the 33-year-old South Tyrolean carabiniere, who started with bib number 2, conquers the first points of the season but can’t do better than the 18th position. On the other hand, the performance of Guglielmo Bosca was very good, 11th at 1″36 after going down with bib number 44. The other Italians, in addition to the twentieth place, Christof Innerhofer at 1″81, Matteo Casse at 1″96. Ugly fall for the Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel who, after being rescued on the track, with blood on his face, was airlifted to the hospital.