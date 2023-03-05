The first runners still had to contend with significantly more snowfall and therefore a slower track. The best of the “handicapped” women was the Italian Sofia Goggia, who started the race with number 16, in fourth place (+0.69). From number 25, however, the situation changed radically. With better visibility and a much faster track, the result of the penultimate Super-G of the season was completely turned upside down.

While Nadine Fest was eleventh (1.12), Cornelia Hütter kept her chances of a Super-G-Crystal with a 14th place (1.17). A showdown is announced in Soldeu, as five runners are within 44 points. Elena Curtoni, who finished twelfth (0.45) in Kvitfjell and thus has 332 points, currently has the best cards. Behind them are the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami (313), Hütter (307), the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel (306) and the Italian Federica Brignone (288).

The luck of the fit

On December 4th, 2019, the ÖSV women managed a triple victory in a speed race for the last time. At that time, the current ORF expert Alexandra Meissnitzer won ahead of Andrea Fischbacher and Michaela Dorfmeister. For Ortlieb it is the first World Cup victory in more than three years and her fourth podium finish. “Unbelievable. But I have to honestly say that I definitely had better conditions than at the beginning. The snowfall has decreased. I’m well aware of that,” said the 26-year-old in an ORF interview.

The Vice World Champion in the downhill also emphasized that she wasn’t always lucky this season. “It’s compensating. I’m a little sorry that it wasn’t quite fair for everyone. Still, for me it was a big improvement and I don’t think we were the only ones with good conditions. There’s a lot of relief and joy right now. It’s already a load off my heart because it hasn’t gone well in the Super-G this year,” said the Vorarlberg native, who with her victory also made it into the top 25 in the Super-G World Cup and thus the ticket for Soldeu has done.

“It’s madness”

After a long season without a win, the ÖSV women celebrated two successes within three days. On Friday, Hütter came out on top with starting number 14 and a lead of 0.01 seconds over Curtoni. On Sunday, car number 31 won ahead of 29 and 26. “I think that we were quite favored today in terms of the weather. I knew at the start that everything was still in place because the ‘Franzi’ just rode in front of me,” explained Venier, who stood on a Super-G podium for the first time in six years. “It’s crazy, it feels good again,” said the 29-year-old happily.

Venier is second Stephanie Venier takes advantage of her high start number and finishes second, 0.12 seconds behind her teammate.

Gritsch had already shown on Friday with seventh place. But even the 25-year-old Tyrolean probably didn’t think that her first podium place in the Super-G would work out on Sunday. “It was just super cool, it hasn’t happened to me that often that the number one lights up at the finish line. I have to say that the view has opened up for us. I tried to really use that. I don’t know what else to say,” said Gritsch, who before Kvitfjell only had one top 30 result in Super-G.

more on the subject Highlights from the second women’s Super-G

Hütter with a chance of winning the first crystal ball

Like Ortlieb, Gritsch is also allowed to start in the final Super-G in Soldeu as 21st in the special classification. A total of seven ÖSV women are eligible to start. Also there are Nicole Schmidhofer, Ramona Siebenhofer, Venier, Mirjam Puchner and Hütter. For the 30-year-old Styrian, on March 16th in Andorra, it’s about the first small crystal ball of her career. This was made possible by the victory in Kvitfjell and second places in Cortina and Lake Louise.

At the second Super-G in Kvitfjell, Hütter particularly impressed with her ride in the lower part. Due to the conditions in the upper part, she actually had no chance, the third in the World Championships lost 1.14 seconds to the then leading Swiss Jasmine Flury, who ended up sixth. “It would have been even more merciless, but I didn’t see that well,” explained Hütter, who already knew in her interview that her colleagues would still have chances. “The more you drive, the faster it gets. I hope they will take advantage of that.” And Hütter was right.