Overall World Cup winner Mikael Shiffrin (+0.86) had to settle for third place after a failed second slalom run in the hunt for her 88th victory in the World Cup, her 54th in slalom. Katharina Truppe also benefited from this, being the only ÖSV runner to finish tenth (+2.73 seconds) after a weak first run.

The other Austrians in the final, Franziska Gritsch and Katharina Liensberger, dropped out after driving errors in the second run. Before the end of the season with the giant slalom on Sunday, there are only one podium place and nine top ten places for the women in 20 technical races.

“Not Fish and Not Meat”

Truppe was only penultimate after the first round, but was able to use her good starting number in the final and improved by eleven places with the third best time.

“It’s not fish and it’s not meat. I can’t do any better at the moment. Especially on such a difficult slope where you have to push your skis down mercilessly. If you don’t have the self-confidence then you’re classified around 15th place. But there are at least a few points.”

She could not qualify for the giant slalom on Sunday (9 a.m. and 12 p.m., live on ORF1). “That hurts even more. It was so hard work getting there. Now it’s swept me out of the first 30 in the first place. I have to start all over again, it’s going to be a monster task.”

ÖSV ladies off track

The other Austrians had no chance. Franziska Gritsch lost more than two seconds in the first round as 13th. The Tyrolean then said in the ORF interview: “Of course I want to gain weight again in the second round. It was quite solid, unfortunately I didn’t hit the two transitions. But now I know how to do it. Let’s see what comes out at the end.”

In the end, the Tyrolean looked disappointed, because Gritsch only got two goals before she fell. Katharina Liensberger was also unable to save her messed-up season. In the first round she tore up a gap of 2.28 seconds and retired in the final after a driving error.

The woman from Vorarlberg had made a wrong combination of goals, a symptomatic picture of the performance of the double world champion from Cortina d’Ampezzo 2021. A change of coach before the World Cup winter did not bring her the increase she had hoped for, but only contributed to the uncertainty of the 25-year-olds .

“The worm inside from the start”

The Austrians are heading for their weakest pick-up since the 2017/18 season. As then, the team holds nine podiums with two wins. ÖSV women have only missed a two-digit number of podiums three times in the past 30 years (1995, 2017, 2018).

ÖSV Alpine boss Herbert Mandl drew a sobering conclusion in the ORF interview: “We expected a lot more. The speed team performed very well at the World Cup. The technicians were hooked from the start. A lot of distrust, no self-confidence – nobody caught on anymore.”

Franziska Gritsch crashes The loss of Franziska Gritsch after the second goal was symbolic for the course of the season for the ÖSV technicians.

Mandl also announced changes in the coaching area: “You have to see where you can screw things up. It is important to restore the basis of trust. Of course also in terms of personnel. There is definitely a need for action.”

“I felt I could do it”

Vlhova, on the other hand, captured her 19th victory and her 41st podium in slalom. The Croatian surprise runner Popovic also cheered on ORF about her second place, a success that was a long way off for the ÖSV women this season: “I felt that I could do it. And today it happened. We work very hard and that’s the point. We are a small team, but we always encourage each other.”