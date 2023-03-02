Seventeen years after the last time the Women’s Alpine Ski World Cup returns to the snow of Kvitfjell. The last race had been a giant with the surprising victory of the Spanish Maria Jose Rienda. Even the years become twenty to find a fast race, just like this weekend where two super-Gs (Friday and Sunday) and a downhill (Saturday) will be scheduled.

It will be a very important three days also for the assignment of the two specialty cups. Sofia Goggia is one step away from conquering the downhill one (it would be the fourth crystal ball of her career), given that the Bergamo player has a truly remarkable advantage over Ilka Stuhec. Goggia has 179 points to defend against the Slovenian, who is practically forced to win and hope for a debacle from the blue to reopen the games.

The fight for the super-G cup is much more open and balanced and the two races on the Norwegian weekend can be decisive. The red bib is currently worn by the darling of the home crowd Ragnhild Mowinckel, who is 30 points ahead of the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami. There is also great expectation at home in Italywith Federica Brignone and Elena Curtoni still in the running to win the cup and with a Marta Bassino who wants to confirm herself after the world title.

However, these three days could also coincide with Mikaela Shiffrin’s record. The American is only one victory away from reaching Ingemar Stenmark and can take the success number 86 of her career in the World Cup. There could also be overtaking, with Shiffrin who has already set the record straight in yesterday’s first timed trial, dominating and inflicting significant gaps on all her rivals. The story is really close.

PHOTO: LaPresse