Sofia Goggia leaves the pre-world rally in Passo San Pellegrino a day early. It is the decision taken in the evening after a crash, fortunately without serious consequences, which occurred on the second day of training on the LaVolata track where the USA team with Mikaela Shiffrin and Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel are also preparing. The Bergamo native had already fallen in the second descent of Cortina on 21 January, the day after her fourth victory of the season, remedying a slight soreness in her right knee which had led her to withdraw from the super-G the following day. La Goggia will conclude the preparation at home and on Saturday she will reach Meribel together with her team mates.