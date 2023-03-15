10:51 Alexis Pinturault (FRA) Then Alexis Pinturault also tackles this descent. The French enjoy it. The 31-year-old cannot keep up with the very best and in the end has to live with the Red Lantern more than two seconds behind.

10:49 Marco Schwarz (AUT) Now there are two more athletes who obtained their right to start with more than 500 World Cup points. And the quite technical descent would be something for Marco Schwarz. But of course the snow certainly doesn’t allow very fast times anymore. In the end, the Carinthian is a good second too slow and finishes right behind Marco Odermatt in 16th place.

10:47 Nils Allegre (FRA) Then the 24th in the Downhill World Cup pushes off at the top. Nils Allegre is only good at the beginning. The Frenchman can no longer turn the standings upside down and, in eighteenth place, also has no World Cup points.

10:44 Cameron Alexander (CAN) Now it’s the turn of the surprising World Cup third. Cameron Alexander proves his qualities again. In the lower part, however, the Canadian does not find the necessary grip. He then leads a little extra swing. In the end, exactly one second is missing – 14th place.

10:43 Josef Ferstl (GER) Then the third and last German starter sets off. Josef Ferstl is also good at the top. But then the mistake happens, with a right turn it carries him far away. He just avoids the fall. Almost a second is gone in one fell swoop. There’s almost one more to come. Ultimately, it is only enough for Ferstl to place 18.

10:41 Jared Goldberg (USA) Jared Goldberg is really strong at the top and is very fast there. There the American finds a good measure of feeling and aggressiveness. But this balance does not work in the long run. The 31-year-old does not find the ideal line as the race progresses, loses a second and a half and ends up outside the World Cup points in sixteenth place.

10:38 Stefan Rogentin (SUI) Then Stefan Rogentin tackles this descent. The Confederate is initially better on the road. In the spring snow, which the sun is now softening more and more, the 28-year-old takes his time and ends up just ahead of Adrien Théaux.

10:38 Adrien Théaux (FRA) Meanwhile, Adrien Théaux is on the road. With the French, it quickly becomes clear that a top result is not possible. The ride looks restless, the 38-year-old has to correct it again and again. That puts a total of two seconds behind and the red lantern.

10:34 Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) Without question we have to keep our eye on the winner of the second practice session on this track. And Adrian Smiseth Sejersted proves exactly that, is 35 hundredths ahead at the second timer. But then the Norwegian doesn't quite have the direction with a jump and only just gets the next goal. And so in the end that's not enough for the very front. The Scandinavian still slips out of the top 10.

10:31 Niels Hintermann (SUI) There are still two Germans on the podium. Will Niels Hintermann shake it? It looks like the Swiss could do that. He is also ahead at the third split. But even with him there is still half a second left. That throws Hintermann back in tenth place. The time intervals are so small.

10:30 Florian Schieder (ITA) After that, Florian Schieder also proves that rides at the absolute top level are still possible here. The second in Kitzbühel is close to the best times. And Vincent Kriechmayr showed what is possible down below. But that’s how you have to drive there first. The Italian does not succeed. All in all, Schieder lost almost half a second. That’s only enough for ninth place.

10:26 Johan Clarey (FRA) Afterwards we experience the next farewell trip. It was never enough for Johan Clarey to win a World Cup. The Olympic silver medalist wants to know again today. At the third best time, the Frenchman is actually in front. He won’t be in the last race… No, in the end he’s missing seven tenths. Clarey comes down ninth.

10:25 Marco Odermatt (SUI) Now Marco Odermatt is on his way. Incidentally, the world champion has not yet won a World Cup downhill run. But the Confederate already has the big crystal ball in his sack. The 25-year-old has to be satisfied with that today. Odermatt is clearly away from the best time. The Swiss finishes tenth and looks at a loss.

10:22 James Crawford (CAN) James Crawford intends to do much more. The Canadian has clinched three downhill podiums this season. When jumping, however, the North American gets out of position. So tenth by tenth remains. Nearly eight accumulate over the entire distance. The Canadian can’t compete at the very front today, classified ninth.

10:20 Travis Ganong (USA) Then Travis Ganong denies his last World Cup downhill. The American no longer shows the last bite, ultimately accepts the loss of almost two seconds and ends up at the bottom of the rankings.

10:17 Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) Now Vincent Kriechmayr pushes off at the top. Of course, the second in the discipline ranking would like to maintain this position. However, the Upper Austrian accumulates a gap and is now half a second behind. But down below, the world champion of 2021 really accelerates, there he finds a lot of time. And at the finish, Kriechmayr is suddenly nine hundredths ahead. Guide!

10:16 Mattia Casse (ITA) There are still a few guys up there who can spoil the tour for the Germans. Mattia Casse is making every effort to do so. But even the Italians do that in vain. Sometimes the 33-year-old skis long distances and doesn’t get the skis moving enough. At the bottom, Casse gets something out of it, but a good two-tenths of a deficit remain.

10:14 Daniel Hemetsberger (AUT) Then Daniel Hemetsberger struggled in vain for best times. The Austrian tries to keep a tight line, always getting very close to the gates. Even the 31-year-old is not missing much. It’s 14 hundredths – third place! See also Doctor Doogie, a genius surgeon on the Disney + TV series - Magazine

10:11 Aleksander Aamodt Source (NOR) Now Aleksander Aamodt Kilde pushes. The undisputed winner of the Downhill World Cup can crown his outstanding season today. But even the Vice World Champion can’t keep up with the fastest. Somewhat surprisingly, the Norwegian is two tenths short of the finish line. This means that the two DSV drivers remain in front.

10:10 Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) The conditions today are not to Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s taste. However, the American does not have the form either. Therefore, the 28-year-old drops significantly, dropping well over a second. On this rather short descent, that’s a lot and means the red lantern.

10:06 Dominik Paris (ITA) Dominik Paris was already victorious in Soldeu in 2019. But the Italian was not the absolute winner this season. And even today it’s not enough for the very front. In the end, the 33-year-old is almost two tenths too slow and lags behind the two Germans.

10:04 Andreas Sander (GER) Then Andreas Sander sets off. In training, the German did well on this slope. And the 33-year-old is fast. The DSV runner continuously sets personal bests. Does he bring that down too? Suddenly seven tenths are missing at the last intermediate time. That’s going to be extremely tight. At the finish, Sander is four hundredths too slow and takes second place.

10:03 Otmar Striedinger (AUT) Otmar Striedinger was already on the podium in Soldeu in 2019. Today the Carinthian drives at the level of Baumann. So it’s just hundredths. In the last part of the course, the 31-year-old doesn’t set his skis consistently enough. So there are still three tenths left – second place!

10:00 Romed Baumann (GER) Romed Baumann is now opening the tenth and last descent of the winter. In sunny Andorra there are very good conditions. The DSV driver strives for a compact position. The descent is quite technical. Baumann copes with the task, reaches the goal and sets the first time.

09:59 Ali Driving is on the Aliga slope. As always, FIS Race Director Hannes Trinkl set the course on a 2,598 meter long competition course. From the start at 2,435 meters, its 30 gates point the way down the 710 meters of altitude into the valley.

09:57 Three Confederates In addition to Marco Odermatt, Niels Hintermann (start number), a third from Kitzbühel, is looking forward to the race. The 27-year-old is not consistently up front, but he is always good for a breakaway. Stefan Rogentin (18) had slightly better results in Super G this winter, but might have a chance of a top 10 today.

09:54 Austrian quartet Otmar Striedinger (start number 2) will be the first of the four ÖSV athletes to take on the task. The Carinthian finished sixth on one of the two Kitzbühel descents. Daniel Hemetsberger (7) did well right at the start of the season as second in Lake Louise. The ambitions of Vincent Kriechmayr (9), world champion of 2021, are of course out of the question. In addition, we observe Marco Schwarz (23), who recently showed himself to be very competitive in the speed area and missed the podium by only four hundredths in fourth place in the World Cup downhill. See also Ferrari appoints Fred Vasseur as team principal and general manager

09:50 Three Germans The race will be opened by Romed Baumann (start number 1). His best result of the season was sixth place at Beaver Creek. Shortly thereafter, it is Andreas Sander’s (3) turn. The vice world champion from 2021 recently achieved his first podium finish in the World Cup at the Super G in Aspen. Josef Ferstl (20) got his best result of the winter in Val Gardena (6th).

09:44 Crystal balls already taken It’s not about crystal balls anymore. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (start number 6) has already secured the small one in the downhill classification. And the big one in the overall World Cup will go to Marco Odermatt (12) for the second time in a row. As a result, the speed specialists are only fighting for the day’s victory today. The contenders include the aforementioned Norwegian and Vincent Kriechmayr (9). These two divided the downhill races of the winter completely between themselves. Kilde got six wins, the Austrian three. Of course, it’s difficult to get past the two. The world champion Marco Odermatt is of course capable of that. That means three places on the podium have already been taken. Maybe Johan Clarey (13) intervenes in the trio. The 42-year-old Frenchman contests the last World Cup race of his career.

09:35 starting field The retired Matthias Mayer and Beat Feuz as well as the injured Cyprien Sarrazin are missing from the Top 25 of the Downhill World Cup. So 22 athletes remain. Of the nine men who have accumulated more than 500 points in the overall World Cup, Marco Odermatt, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Vincent Kriechmayr are already there via the discipline rating. Marco Schwarz and Alexis Pinturault also take the opportunity to contest today’s descent. Rok Ažnoh got the title of Junior World Champion on January 19 in St. Anton. The Slovenian completes the final 25-strong starting field, in which nine nations are represented.

09:26 Eligibility Criteria For the last races of the season, there are strict qualification requirements, which lead to quite small starting fields. The top 25 in the discipline World Cup are allowed to compete. In addition, athletes who have collected more than 500 points in the overall World Cup are eligible to participate. In addition, the reigning Junior World Champion will be entitled to start. And while we’re on the subject, World Cup points are only awarded to the top 15 at the end of the season.

09:17 Departure In the last week of the alpine ski winter, pretty much all disciplines are on the program again. So let’s start today with the descents. The men start their competition at 10:00 am.