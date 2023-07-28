Already at the Olympic victory: Däbritz – “It is becoming increasingly difficult to win titles”

Status: 07/28/2023 12:23 p.m

Sara Däbritz knows about the great competition in the fight for the world title, the circle of favorites has never been as big as this year. The leading German player, who is likely to play her 100th international match in the preliminary round, also knows the qualities of the DFB women.

After the 6-0 win against Morocco, the 28-year-old Däbritz was “super happy” and the start “made me want to play the next games”. Before the preliminary round ends on August 3, the German team will face Colombia in Sydney on Sunday (July 30, 2023, 11:30 a.m. CEST, live on Erste and on sportschau.de). And even if it is likely to be much more difficult than against the runners-up in Africa, the leading player emphasized: “If we call on our qualities, it will be difficult for the others.”

Däbritz will play in central midfield again against Colombia. Together with Lina Magull and Lena Oberdorf, who has overcome her thigh problems, she should put her stamp on the German game. “Take care of each other” and “communicate a lot” – that’s the secret of success, says the player, who is totally unpretentious on the field and very helpful to the team.

Fight back with team spirit – “Our spirit is wonderful”

Däbritz has been doing this for years. The 2014 U20 World Champion took part in the most recent European Championship title ten years ago, as well as in the 2016 Olympic victory in Rio de Janeiro. Since then, no other trophies have found their way into the DFB showcase. “It’s getting harder and harder to win titles,” she explains. “The circle of favorites is getting bigger and bigger, the level higher.”

Last but not least, Germany countered with great team spirit in Australia. “Our spirit is wonderful,” says Däbritz, “we’re a tight-knit bunch.” In any case, the own quality in the squad is “outstanding”. The midfielder from Olympique Lyon also played her part in this. She has steadily improved herself over the past few years. After stints in Freiburg, Munich and Paris, she has long since established herself in the star ensemble in Lyon after a lengthy injury break.

Däbritz is about to reach an “absolute milestone”

The targeted victory against Colombia, which has already positioned itself as the toughest chunk in the preliminary round thanks to the 2-0 win over South Korea, should therefore only be an intermediate step. “We want to be successful again and get into the flow even more. Then we can achieve a lot. It would be our absolute dream to become world champions here.”

For Däbritz herself, there is likely to be reason to celebrate at the end of the World Cup preliminary round: If she plays against Colombia as planned, the following game against South Korea would be her 100th international match – for the 28-year-old “an absolute milestone and really unbelievable” , as she said in the Sportschau interview.

