already available on Amazon for €89.90

The smartwatch sector has received a new arrival with the launch of the Amazfit Bip 5 by Zepp Health. This affordable device offers a variety of features, including a 1.91-inch screen, comprehensive health and fitness tracking, and a huge library of downloadable apps and games.

The main strength of the Amazfit Bip 5 lies in its screen. This watch features a 1.91-inch high-resolution LCD display, making it the Amazfit device with the largest screen ever created. Surprisingly, despite the size of the display, the watch weighs just 26 grams.

Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch, 1.91 "large screen, Bluetooth calls

Ultra-large display: At 1.91″ the Amazfit Bip 5's display is improved in size, vividness and resolution. Curved to feel natural on the wrist, the screen is made of glass. Bluetooth: Via the Bluetooth connection to the phone and using the built-in speaker and microphone of the watch, you can answer an incoming call on your Amazfit Bip 5. Over 70 downloadable apps and games: thanks to the rich ecosystem of apps provided by Zepp OS 2.0, you can choose from a huge range of more than 70 apps and games that you can download to your watch and install. Richer in sports: with more than 120 sports modes and support for 4 satellite positioning systems, the Amazfit Bip 5 is ready to be your training partner. 24-hour health monitoring: In addition to accurately monitoring your heart rate, the Amazfit Bip 5 can monitor your blood oxygen and stress levels around the clock and provide alerts.

This expansive screen greatly enhances the user experience, offering greater visibility, ease of navigation, and an engaging user interface. With this feature, users can track their fitness metrics, read messages, and access apps with more convenience. This represents a significant improvement over previous versions, offering a more dynamic and immersive experience.

The glass design of the watch further contributes to its visual appeal. With a small curvature, the watch fits more naturally on your wrist. Plus, with 70 watch face options to choose from, users can further customize their screen, including some editable options and the ability to use their own photos.

Amazfit Bip 5 is powered by Zepp OS 2.0, which offers a huge selection of apps and games. Users can choose from over 70 downloadable apps and 30 mini games. With this selection, the Bip 5 offers something for everyone, from fitness tracking apps to manage health and wellness, to engaging games for leisure.

The watch also offers smart features, including Amazon Alexa voice assistant and Bluetooth calling compatibility. To support these functions, the device is equipped with a microphone and a speaker.

Thanks to the sophisticated BioTracker PPG sensor, the Amazfit Bip 5 offers remarkable functions for health and fitness. Heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen sensor allow continuous monitoring of vital conditions throughout the day, providing useful data to assess health and fitness level. The sleep tracker analyzes your sleeping habits and provides insights to improve your sleep quality. In addition, there are stress monitoring functions, PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) and menstrual cycle. Users will also get alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates, abnormally low SpO2 levels, and high stress levels.

Amazfit Bip 5 also features built-in GPS, which tracks your location during 120 outdoor sports activities, providing information about your pace, distance and route. Compared to previous versions, the number of training modes has been doubled, with seven of them offering automatic recognition. Users will have access to advanced features such as sports data transmission, Virtual Pacer, training status, training effect, training load, Vo2 Max and more.

The Amazfit Bip 5 is available for purchase starting today. With a battery life of 10 days on a single charge, it’s a solid offering. While it doesn’t introduce any new features compared to other recent Amazfit watches, it does offer good value for money.

The watch is available on the official Amazfit website at a price of $89.99, and at €89.90 on Amazon. This price is quite reasonable considering the large screen, built-in GPS, and other features it offers. The watch is available in three case color options: Soft Black, Cream White, and Pastel Pink.

