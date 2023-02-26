Milan is now out of the crisis. The Rossoneri won against Atalanta, in the direct match for the Champions League, thanks to Musso’s own goal, unlucky on a flying fireball from Theo Hernandez, and Messias’ doubling. And they grab Inter in second place, at 47 points. For the Devil it is the fourth consecutive success, after those against Turin, Tottenham and Monza. On the day of Maignan’s highly anticipated return to goal (absent from 18 September 2022 in the match against Napoli), Stefano Pioli does not change and confirms the 3-4-2-1. A line-up that has restored solidity to the team and which has armored the defense also thanks to another excellent performance by Thiaw well supported by Kalulu and Tomori.

THE MATCH

Milan immediately started strong and scared Musso twice with Giroud, who first missed the target with a great left footed volley and then fired high from a very good position from a cross from Rafael Leao. The opening goal came in the 25th minute at the end of a spectacular action: Rafael Leao throws, Giroud makes the bank for Theo Hernandez who sends a very powerful left foot from outside the area. The ball hits the post and then against the unfortunate Musso’s back. In the second half Milan went closer to 2-0 with Giroud, Rafael Leao and with an incredible opportunity for Messias who shoots high. The Brazilian made up for it 4′ from the end. Ibrahimovic is also seen again, on the pitch after nine months and four days (he hadn’t played since May 22, 2022). For the Dea it is the second consecutive defeat after the one suffered in Bergamo against Lecce: two stops that complicate the Nerazzurri’s path towards qualification for the Champions League.