Home » Also present at the Granfondo Stelvio Santini is the former champion Ferrigato – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Also present at the Granfondo Stelvio Santini is the former champion Ferrigato – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Also present at the Granfondo Stelvio Santini is the former champion Ferrigato – Sport Marketing News

On Sunday 4 June the streets of Bormio will be crowded with almost 2,000 amateurs, ready to tackle one of the three routes of the Granfondo Stelvio Santini and cross the finish line at the 2,578-metre pass. With them also the former champion Andrea Ferrigato, who will pedal for his Vento in Viso project.

Among the amateur granfondos on the calendar, the Stelvio Santini once again confirms its international appeal. In fact, of the nearly 2,000 members, 65% come from abroad, representing as many as 50 nations. The event stands out for its three race routes which end with the common finish line at the Stelvio Pass, and which allow amateur cyclists to follow in the footsteps of the great champions who wrote extraordinary pages in the history of cycling on these roads.

Together with all the members, Andrea Ferrigato will also be at the starting blocks who, in fifteen years of professionalism between 1991 and 2005, traveled these roads as a professional and who will live them on 4 June for his association Vento in Face, the charity partner of the 2023 edition of the Granfondo Stelvio Santini.

«When I finished my career, happy and tired, I collaborated with companies in the cycling world and then with a tour operator in the world of bike travel, and it was there that I discovered the “pino” bike, a tandem that allows you to carry people with disabilities and from here to the Vento in Viso project the step was almost natural» commented Andrea.

The association founded by the former pro of Schio, in the province of Vicenza, allows disabled people to continue pedaling thanks to a special bicycle placed on the anthropometric measurements of the disabled person, who, accompanied by a guide, can pedal or let himself be carried away. The passenger of the special bicycle will be able to “return” to savor the pleasure of the wind in the face, an expression that gave its name to the ONLUS of Ferrigato. Together with him, in fact, there will be Giovanni, one of the boys who, thanks to his association, has been able to ride a bike again. Andrea and Giovanni will pedal at the Granfondo Stelvio Santini, emphasizing the value of solidarity, a message widely accepted by the organizing committee which undertakes to donate 1 Euro to the Vento in Viso Association for each participant in the event.

See also  FA Cup, the round of 16: Grimsby continues its fairy tale. Tottenham out

You may also like

IN MONTECARLO 1947 THE FIRST TIME OF GOLD...

The revelry of Leverkusen, the bunk for Budapest,...

Tuesday May 30 program

The Miami Heat will play the NBA Finals...

It’s an upward kick, said Lehečka after the...

Miami parries Boston attack in NBA semifinals

Running in zone 3: the gray area of...

in race-7 the Heat celebrate

Řezníček will have no shortage of offers from...

Sampdoria, chants against Ferrero and Garrone before the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy