news“>Piacenza, 16 April 2023

news“>Piacenza, Lorenzetti after match 2: “Also present tonight. A step forward, with humility”

news“>Angelo Lorenzetti advises his team during the third set of the PalaBanca match (photo Trabalza)

“It was a game played with greater intensity by both teams than in game 1 – explained the coach Angelo Lorenzetti at the end of the game – ; we were very good at holding the ball especially in the second set, when we couldn’t put the ball on the ground continuously. It is a very important and beautiful victory, but we can only celebrate it for a handful of hours because already from midnight we will have to think about game 3, knowing full well that the history of the Play Offs teaches us not to take anything for granted and especially against this Piacenza, which has already been able to recover from a similar situation in the quarterfinals against Modena. We move forward with humility, thinking of a single set at a time and with the desire to always be present”.

In three days, Wednesday 19 April, we will return to the field at the BLM Group Arena in Trento for match 3, which will start at 20.30. Ticket presale already active on https://trentinovolley.vivaticket.it/it/event/semifinale-play-off-s3/205733.

