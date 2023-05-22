also Serie A in the Metaverse? – Sports Marketing News

In recent days the Serie A League has published the official announcement for the TV rights of the top Italian championship. The call for tenders covers the seasons from 2024/25 to 2028/29, with the possibility of submitting three-year, four-year or even five-year proposals, thanks to the recent amendments to the Melandri Law.

Among the innovations that emerge from the document, there are the possibility of acquiring the rights for the live broadcast of the interviews with the referees and the audio from the VAR, some innovations related to the declarations of the players at the half-time of matches and the possible unencrypted transmission of a number up to 79 games in the season.

The League has decided to go even further and has also envisaged the marketing of a package called “Metaverse” for “internet” platforms which concerns all the events of the Serie A championship and is present in the tender for communication operators and in that for independent intermediaries.

The announcement highlights that those that are transferred are paid transmission rights in the Multiverse (digitally simulated virtual world in which users interact with other users), concerning 3D reworkings of the images of live and/or deferred events and to salient and correlated images on a deferred basis.