Also this year the Ferrari does not go

Loading player

The Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix took place on Sunday and was considered the first real crossroads of the season, for several reasons. In addition to being the seventh race of the World Championship out of twenty-two (we are therefore one third of the season), the Montmelò circuit is considered particularly demanding and capable of highlighting more than other strengths and weaknesses of the cars. Above all, it features many fast corners which accelerate tire degradation, with repercussions therefore on the stability and speed of the single-seaters.

In Montmelò, imperfect cars suffer more than normal, while those who have already found their set-up can gain a gap in the standings. And so it happened. For the fifth time this season, Max Verstappen won, the reigning Red Bull world champion who after this victory seems even more unattainable: he has 53 points more than his teammate Sergio Perez and 71 from the third classified, who unlike than was expected at the beginning of the season is not a Ferrari driver, but Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin.

The two Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, finished the Spanish Grand Prix in fifth and eleventh place (the latter position therefore outside the points). Sainz had started from second position, next to Verstappen, and finished the race 45 seconds behind the first place. Leclerc, on the other hand, complained of problems throughout the weekend: after not going beyond the nineteenth position in qualifying, he left the pits for having replaced the gearbox before the race, at the end of which he said: “The car is impossible to understand”.

Leclerc was referring in particular to tire wear, which seems to be the main problem with this Ferrari: it wears out every type of tire in the same way, and more than rival teams, with very visible consequences on track times.

Frederic Vasseur, the team principal, then added: «This car has potential, but we struggle in the race. It’s not a tire compound problem or degradation. There are problems, we have to work ». In Spain, Ferrari had brought so-called updates to its cars designed taking into account the data collected in the first part of the season. There have been some small signs of improvement in lap times, but overall the turning point that many expected this season has not arrived and indeed, there are teams that are improving faster.

In addition to Aston Martin, a strong start from the first races of the season, Mercedes introduced updates last week in Monte Carlo, and in Spain they benefited from them by finishing the race in second and third place with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The latter in particular started from twelfth place and finished on the podium even gaining 3 seconds on the lap of Sainz’s Ferrari. These results show that Mercedes has understood where to intervene, while Ferrari still hasn’t, probably due to a car that is so wrong that it doesn’t react even to the most substantial changes.

The Ferrari used this year (the SF-23) is the development of the F1-75, last season’s car, the first raced with the new technical regulation which radically changed the structure of the Formula 1 single-seaters. inherited the defects of the initial projects, those that last year had contributed to a clear deterioration in performance after the first encouraging results. Both cars have also been developed with another technical direction: that of Mattia Binotto and other technicians who have left between last season and the current one and continue to be replaced in a general renewal inside the stable. However, the results on the track have not yet arrived and are made even worse by the progress of the rivals.

Overall, the Ferrari suffers too much from tire wear, but is subject to performance drops even with other small external variations, at all temperatures: already last season the first big problems arose with the arrival of the heat and continued roughly throughout the season. This is making it quite difficult to identify problems, and therefore solutions and improvements. The team is also limited in its interventions by the regulation, given that some fundamental parts, such as the frames, can only be modified starting from next season.

Meanwhile, the latest results from Mercedes are further complicating the rankings. Among the drivers, Sainz and Leclerc are respectively in sixth and seventh place, after the two Red Bull drivers, the two Mercedes and Alonso of Aston Martin. Among constructors, Ferrari is fourth behind Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin. Overall, therefore, it’s worse than last year and so far there haven’t been particularly encouraging signs: so far Ferrari has only been on the podium once and victory seems out of reach.

– Read also: The first 24 Hours of Le Mans, a century ago