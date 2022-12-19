The Swiss is increasingly leading the World Cup: after 11 races (he played 10) he is already at 796 points against the 525 of his rival Aleksander Kilde

Odermatt is once again king of “his” giant. In the aftermath of the half unsuccessful stroke in the first of the two races on the Gran Risa – a third place also due to the efforts of the previous days in the two descents of Val Gardena – the Swiss increasingly leader of the World Cup mortgages the fourth victory of the season and the fifteenth in his career by brushing a first heat bordering on perfection: 60 cents to the Norwegian Kristoffersen, 1”10 to the Swiss Meillard and 1”22 to the Slovenian Kranjec. Then in the second he takes control and in the end he wins by 20 cents over Kristoffersen himself, second again like the day before, when however he had lost by only 2 cents at the hands of his compatriot Braathen, this time out for too much enthusiasm after a few doors in the first heats. To complete the podium is Kranjec (3rd at 92/100)

The Blues — For Italy it is still a day to forget, were it not for the confirmation of the young Filippo Della Vite, a 21-year-old from Bergamo who is growing more and more: 20th in the middle of the race, the junior world vice-champion climbs up to 14th place, at 2”95 from Super Odermatt. Giovanni Borsotti is only 23rd, 3”80 behind, while Luca De Aliprandini’s bad moment continues. The Trentino “Finferlo”, world champion silver in 2021 and second in Alta Badia a year ago right behind Odermatt, confirms his crisis and puts the third exit (in the first heat) on four giants. Now getting back on top will be complicated. Italy also suffers from an injury to Alex Vinatzer, which hopefully isn’t too serious: the Val Gardena player complained of pain in his knee after going out for a forklift. The outcome of the appropriate instrumental tests is awaited, but his presence at the slalom in Madonna di Campiglio on Thursday is in any case in strong doubt. See also Taiwan has had 11 earthquakes in the past two days. Experts: Taiwan may enter an active period of earthquakes_Hualien_Picture_Source

Domain — Meanwhile, Odermatt took flight in the Cup: after 11 races – of which he played 10, with an average of almost 80 points per race! -he is already at 796 against Aleksander Kilde’s 525, which is only making his life a little more difficult. But frankly we don’t see who can remove the crystal ball from the Swiss talent, already his last year. Eloquent words at the finish line of the great ex Marcel Hirscher, emperor of Alta Badia with his six consecutive giant slalom successes between 2013 and 2018: «Marco is a phenomenon and has everything to dominate a decade and even to beat my own record » the king of 8 consecutive Cups and winner of 67 races, who retired three years ago, said in the finish line. Although admired by the new rising star, Hirscher however had to swallow another second place from Kristoffersen, the former rival who has now become the testimonial of his ski brand Van Deer: «But it is equally a great satisfaction for me – specified the former Austrian phenomenon – because in just 15 months my skis have already come very close to their first World Cup victory».

December 19, 2022 (change December 19, 2022 | 16:15)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

