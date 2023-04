The final in the Austrian Women’s Soccer Cup is SKN St. Pölten versus SPG SCR Altach/FFC Vorderland. The Vorarlberg team beat USV Neulengbach 2-0 in the Wienerwaldstadion on Sunday. Maria Olsen scored both goals (64′, 70′).

Defending champion St. Pölten defeated Union Kleinmünchen/FC Blau-Weiss Linz 3-1 on Saturday. The finale will be staged in four weeks, the exact date and location have not yet been determined.