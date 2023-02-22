Martina football fans have lived on a roller coaster continuously in the last twenty years. Sudden climbs and equally rapid descents, Serie B touched and savored and then paraded to make room for Fiorentina of the Delle Valle. The failures of 2008 and 2016 but also the rebirths, the last one being that of last season which brought the Valle d’Itria team back to the top amateur championship. Intense years of joys and sorrows that have however forged the Martinese square, capable of carving out its own role with self-sacrifice, certainly more credible and stable than in that slightly more remote past in which, to define and foment them, it was exclusively the easy enthusiasms . In short, having known how to suffer undoubtedly helped them grow.

Compared to that past, the ultras geography has changed, no longer the combination Compact group e Ultra Martinama Extreme support and especially North Curve, the latter being the most important one. Over the years in Martina, in the wake of what happened in other curves, the aim has been to unite the various entities, choosing simple but impactful names and instead of originality, this time the focus has been on the common identity and sense of belonging , Curva Nord in Martina in short, just as in Terni, for example, it was decided to identify itself behind the same acronym Curva Nord, the consolidated Curva Sud in Milan, etc.: the ultras movement moves continuously, it does not stand still and watch but always seeks new ways to adapt and stay alive.

Even in Altamura over the years, especially in the last decade, efforts have been made to adapt to the times, but by choosing a different recipe: original names with a sprinkling of evocative dates for those who have chosen them; the circle closes with the Irreduciblean acronym that at the end of the 80s was the new one that was advancing but which today instead represents history that returns.

In this “moved” picture, the confrontation in the stands immediately appears interesting: the Murgians come from a dark period and want to try to play for the last chance for promotion, Martina instead seeks the three points to reach direct salvation as soon as possible. About 900 spectators are present in the stands, with a good representation of Martinese, quantifiable in eighty, ninety units.

As soon as the teams enter the field, the hosts display a very successful scarf, while the usual latecomers arrive in trickles and fill part of the sector dedicated to organized cheering. With regard to this last aspect, I open a parenthesis, I admit with a polemical flavor: sports culture is not an empty ideology but is full of contents that translate into actions, such as for example arriving at the stadium well in advance to experience the event sportsman who starts well before the kick-off and goes beyond the final triple whistle; so I wonder why pay a ticket to experience only a part of the show. The answer? Poor sports culture, in the case of football in particular, which leads some (but not all, mind you!) to experience football as a simple sporting event where 22 people chase a ball, ignoring all the poetry that exists before and after those 90 minutes.

Martina imposes itself right away and when he scores a double from the penalty spot, the first whistles of disapproval are heard from the Altamura stands, which however serve to move the waters, the red and white not by chance start playing and come close to a draw which however does not arrive. At the end of 90 minutes, the team comes out amidst the moans of the home crowd, appearing to most, after the resumption of the championship following the Christmas break, tired and demotivated, unable to express the bubbly game of the first round. The guests, on the other hand, received the well-deserved applause of their supporters: the Martinese, despite the difficulties of those who decide to follow a small provincial reality, offered an excellent performance, made up of choirs and colour, cheering on the eleven on the pitch for all 90 minutes.

On the front of order there are no news episodes, there was mutual indifference between the two realities.

