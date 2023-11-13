Altamura-Martina: where everything remains pleasantly unchanged

Return to the stadium Tonino D’Angelo after a couple of months, but here little or nothing has changed compared to then. Always great welcome from the company and from the professionals, as well as from the guys from Altamura, who I have had the opportunity to get to know over the course of all these years and with whom a sincere bond of personal friendship was born. It’s always a pleasure to spend time with them, between one beer and another the time passes too quickly.

Nothing more beautiful can serve as a preamble to today’s challenge where the paths of Leonessa di Puglia and Martina cross in Altamura, where there are precious points up for grabs for the continuation of this Serie D group H championship. If for the home team the intent is to play a top championship by relying on the award-winning Loiodice-Lattanzio goal team, on the other hand the guests are trying to follow up on the excellent start to the season which sees them stationed in the top parts of the table .

The game is played on Sunday afternoon at 3.30pm and despite the first cold November temperatures, the stadium still provides a great view with the home stand almost completely full. The guest presence is very respectable, with over 150 Martini supporters who, once united, manage to be the creators of excellent support with a good following from the entire sector right from the pre-match. Even with the result against us, the guests’ support will be quite continuous with nice slaps, prolonged chants and the flags always moving to give that extra touch of colour.

The home fans are also in excellent form with the ultras taking their seats in the usual side stand, with the sector tending to fill up during the first half. The teams’ entry onto the pitch was welcomed with a nice, dense scarf surrounded by some smoke bombs, which will anticipate what will be continuous support throughout the ninety minutes based on multiple dry chants and clapping. What ensues is excellent support in continuity and also in terms of voice, to the point that the boys present in the stands can’t really blame themselves for anything after having dragged the team to the narrow final victory.

On the other hand, despite the defeat, it did not detract from Martina who, before returning to the changing rooms, went under the away section to return the greetings of their supporters.

C.O.

I like:

I like Loading…

Share this: Facebook

X

