Since that January 29, 2014 football for Nocera and the Nocerini has inevitably changed, even if hopefully not forever. After the well-known events in Salerno, Nocerina was excluded from Serie C during the current championship. Almost 10 years have passed and there are no glimmers of light on the horizon; a decade in which presidents and sports directors have passed the relay unable to restore prestige to the centenary history of the molossers. Adding insult to injury: in those parts, in fact, they didn’t miss anything, not even the foreign entrepreneur, the Italian-American in love with our country who wanted to bring Nocerina back to its former glory, but the American dream didn’t last long and he left no significant traces, if not the umpteenth blow inflicted on the Rossoneri’s passion, in addition to the inevitable shards of a debt situation to be remedied.

Today the goal is to try to maintain the category and hope that in the meantime someone will come forward. In this gloomy picture, the only certainty are the boys of the Curva Sud who instead have maintained, despite the continuous sporting disappointments, the same angular character as always; in these ten years of amateurism they have never taken a step backwards, paying dearly for their raids: the incidents with the Foggiani or in Taranto, ending with the most recent news stories that saw them protagonists in Nardò and against the Brindisini and which cost a rain of warnings. Many fans would have suffered the blow, even harder if read in a sporting context which – as mentioned above – certainly does not offer prospects for glory.

Almost 150 of the Nocerini are present in Altamura, an impressive number for the category and for the ultras situation that they are experiencing in those parts. The new Corso Nocerino, unlike the more recent past, is less colorful, the various acronyms of Nocera’s organized cheering are in fact collected in the single banner that has been camping for some years at home and away; moreover, only one flag flies in the guest area. If the color is less “present” the same cannot be said of the support which always remains of a high standard.

The ultras confrontation with the hosts is exciting, the Altamurans have been an interesting reality in the variegated ultras panorama of the lower categories for some years now; their dry and sober style contrasts with theirs, a right mix between innovation and revaluation of the past: scarves, banners and flags are always hoisted in the sky, furthermore in cheering they do not seek help from the noisy sound of the drum. So far the stylistic differences, the point of contact between the two lines of thought is instead in the support, like the Molossians they too cheer for the whole 90 minutes, while numerically they almost completely fill their sector, despite the dream of climbing to Serie A C has long since vanished.

During the match, the local group of “A elbow high” remembers the anniversary of the death of one of their members and from the away sector there is applause and a choir for all the ultras who have failed. The 90 minutes end with the victory of the landlords and the umpteenth seasonal defeat of the Molossians, but at these latitudes the result seems to have little impact on the desire to continue living ultras.

