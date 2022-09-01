Home Sports Although the record is not good, it is not easy for the men’s basketball team to return to China and will be quarantined – yqqlm
Sports

Although the record is not good, it is not easy for the men’s basketball team to return to China and will be quarantined – yqqlm

by admin
Although the record is not good, it is not easy for the men’s basketball team to return to China and will be quarantined – yqqlm

Original title: Although the record is not good, it is not easy for the men’s basketball team to return to China and will be quarantined



Beijing time on September 1st news, the Chinese men’s basketball team officially released news that the team officially set off from Kazakhstan to return to China today. According to the plan, the entire team will enter tomorrow for quarantine.

The Chinese men’s basketball team lasted for two months, and went through the third window of the World Preliminaries, the Asian Cup of the Men’s Basketball and the fourth window of the World Preliminaries. Although the record was not very satisfactory, the men’s basketball team went on this expedition. It was not easy. During the period, most of the men’s basketball team had a new crown infection and had to dispatch players from China for emergency assistance. In the end, the entire team overcame the difficulties and withstood the pressure to complete the task of this summer’s game.

The Chinese men’s basketball team finally lost to Lebanon in the Asian Cup and finally missed the top 4. In the 6 games of the two World Cup qualifying windows, the Chinese men’s basketball team achieved a record of 4 wins and 2 losses, and currently ranks in F after Australia. The second place in the group has a certain advantage in qualifying for the World Cup.

The Chinese men’s basketball team will arrive in China on September 2. The team will be quarantined in accordance with the epidemic prevention policy. After the entire team completes the quarantine, the players will return to their respective clubs to prepare for the new CBA season.

See also  One 14 and one 4 Real Madrid and Ancelotti are the "Gods of the Champions League"_Final_This season_Inter Milan

(Editor: Xiaobai)Return to Sohu, see more


Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Inter, Acerbi coming from Lazio. Ok by Zhang

Japan’s 25-point victory over Kazakhstan and China’s men’s...

Haaland at Manchester City, all records and his...

Da Rold’s luxury friendly match: on Friday 9...

Juventus, Szczesny exams: excluding fractures and ligament injuries

East Body: Xiao Ding’s physical condition has improved...

Calcio, press review of the main Italian and...

Olympic champion Lou Yun appeared in a primary...

Sottil after Udinese’s victory over Fiorentina: “The team...

The decisive battle is at the touch of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy