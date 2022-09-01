Original title: Although the record is not good, it is not easy for the men’s basketball team to return to China and will be quarantined

Beijing time on September 1st news, the Chinese men’s basketball team officially released news that the team officially set off from Kazakhstan to return to China today. According to the plan, the entire team will enter tomorrow for quarantine.

The Chinese men’s basketball team lasted for two months, and went through the third window of the World Preliminaries, the Asian Cup of the Men’s Basketball and the fourth window of the World Preliminaries. Although the record was not very satisfactory, the men’s basketball team went on this expedition. It was not easy. During the period, most of the men’s basketball team had a new crown infection and had to dispatch players from China for emergency assistance. In the end, the entire team overcame the difficulties and withstood the pressure to complete the task of this summer’s game.

The Chinese men’s basketball team finally lost to Lebanon in the Asian Cup and finally missed the top 4. In the 6 games of the two World Cup qualifying windows, the Chinese men’s basketball team achieved a record of 4 wins and 2 losses, and currently ranks in F after Australia. The second place in the group has a certain advantage in qualifying for the World Cup.

The Chinese men’s basketball team will arrive in China on September 2. The team will be quarantined in accordance with the epidemic prevention policy. After the entire team completes the quarantine, the players will return to their respective clubs to prepare for the new CBA season.

