Original title: Although the two warm-up matches of the national football team were defeated, they were recognized by the coach or arranged for more young players to join the lineup

On March 29, Beijing time, the two opponents of the Scottish Women’s Derby were Celtic Women’s Football and Rangers Women’s Football. What is worth noting is that Shen Menglu started in this game and helped the Celtics women’s football team to a draw in this game. You must know that the Celtics scored the equalizer goal in the 9th minute of stoppage time in the second half. The other news comes from the men’s football team. The excellent Chinese U20 men’s football captain Eiffelding was officially announced to join the Swedish Super League team Mijarby. This is undoubtedly very good news for Chinese football.

First, let’s look at the situation in women’s football. Shen Menglu has gradually established herself as the main player in the Celtics women’s football lineup. Like Shen Mengyu, she has outstanding performance in the defense, midfield and wing positions. And Shen Menglu is more aggressive on the court. In this Celtic women’s football game against the Rangers women’s football team, the Rangers women’s football team scored the first goal. The Celtic women’s football team, which fell behind, did not score the equalizer goal until the 99th minute of the game.

What is worth noting is that after the game, when the Celtics were celebrating, Rangers assistant McGupherson attacked Celtics coach Alonso from behind and hit the back of his head with his head . This is also a small episode after the game. However, we pay more attention to the outstanding performance of many outstanding women's football players overseas. It also increases confidence for the Chinese women's football team to strive for good results in the next Women's World Cup.

There is nothing to say about the strength of the Chinese women's football team. In any case, it is already first-class in Asia. The most critical thing is the future of the Chinese men's football team. But there is good news, that is, on March 29th, Beijing time, the U20 national football captain Effelding was officially announced to enter the Swedish Super League team Mijarby. This news is undoubtedly very good. Previously, Eiffel was drawn into the U22 national football lineup led by Cheng Yaodong after following the U20 national football team in the U20 Asian Cup. The young players who were skipped into the U22 team together with Eiffeldin also included seven U20 men's football players including Baihe Ramu and Mutalipu.

Allowing younger players to join the lineup of older players is in itself very conducive to young players getting high-quality games. The outstanding young player Eiffelding chose to study abroad, which reflects his tenacious fighting spirit. And Eiffelding has been in the main position in the Chinese Super League for a long time. However, as a striker, he is not the best among all domestic players. But as a player of his age, he is undoubtedly one of the best players. Choosing to study abroad also reflects his fighting spirit. The 19-year-old Eiffelding not only performed well in the U20 Asian Cup, he scored a goal and provided three assists for the Guangzhou team in the Super League last season.

It is actually not easy for Eiffelding to gain a firm foothold in the main position in the Swiss Super League. After he studied abroad in the Swiss Super League, Eiffelding should try his best to get into the squad for the competition and fight for playing time in every game. Moreover, the football environment in Europe is also conducive to the growth of young players.

In fact, the Guangzhou team has been actively cultivating outstanding young players. Tan Kaiyuan, a player in the 2001 age group from the Guangzhou team, is currently studying abroad in the Espanyol B team. And have been working hard. Wu Shaocong is currently playing for Istanbul Basakser Football Club in the Turkish Football Super League. In addition to the players produced by the Guangzhou team, Li Hao, a 19-year-old outstanding player, went to Spain to report to Atlético de Madrid after playing in the U20 Asian Cup. Many outstanding young players are also the future of the Chinese men's football team. We look forward to the development of Chinese football getting better and better.

What do you think of Eiffelding and other young players studying abroad? What do you think of Shen Monroe helping the Celtics to a 1-1 draw with the Rangers women's football team? Please leave your views in the comments section below.

