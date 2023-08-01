Home » Altmaier after rain delay in the Kitz round of 16
Altmaier after rain delay in the Kitz round of 16

The first winners of the day at the ATP tournament in Kitzbühel on Tuesday were only more than six hours after the originally scheduled start. Rain had caused some delays, finally the German Daniel Altmaier pulled through a 6:7 (5/7) 6:2 6:4 against the Swiss Marc-Andrea Hüsler and the Serb Laslo Djere through a 6:4 7:6 ( 7/4) against the Australian Christopher O’Connell in the round of 16.

Four first-round games were still outstanding, including those of the Austrians Dennis Novak and Dominic Thiem. Novak meets Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild, the winner then plays against Djere. Thiem plays against Argentinian Facundo Bagnis. After three doubles games had been postponed, the weather forecast for the evening made it seem possible that the singles program could go ahead. The prospects for Wednesday are better.

Alexei Popyrin is no longer in the grid. Last week’s Australian Umag winner traveled from Croatia but had to withdraw his entry due to a right leg injury. In his place, the Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerundolo plays as “Lucky Loser” against the Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

