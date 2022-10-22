HEART

Satisfaction at home Alto Canavese volley in Serie B for the second consecutive victory in the league, last Saturday 15 October in Turin against Parella.

A success at the tie break that, with the one obtained the previous week at home against Npsg La Spezia, brings Alto Canavese to have five points in the standings, one point less than last season, but certainly this is a championship more competitive, as also explained by the setter Mattia Milano, 26 years old from Turin: «Last Saturday we played against a young team, which I personally knew very well for having played above all in the youth teams – comments Milan -. We were in a reworked formation, because we had damaged power plants and we did our best to bring home the three points. We had to settle for two instead, as we suffered too much on the serve and on the block. It wasn’t easy to play at the Manzoni gym, because it doesn’t give points of reference, especially in the reception phase, I think that other teams will also struggle to take away the entire stake when they face Parella Torino away ».

Milan then takes a look at the future, which for the Alto Canavese means Liguria and specifically Cus Genova at home, Saturday 22 at 18 and a week later in Albisola: “We have to go back to work as we have always done, knowing full well that we will face a much more experienced team than Parella, while in the next race, we will have the new Albisola. What is certain is that never like this year there are no affordable teams, we will have to fight until the last ball with everyone, no one excluded – comments Milan -. Our goal is at least to repeat last season and then reach the playoffs, if we can do better in May and move up in the category, it will be fantastic. However, we have to work hard under the orders of coach Fabio Matteotti, knowing full well that we will need all the elements of the roster to be able to hit the goals set by the club at the beginning of the season. We are a team and we have to play as a team first of all, hoping fervently not to have more injuries during the season as we are having now, all in one department ». –

