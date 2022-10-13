HEART

Both winners at their debut, Alto Canavese in men’s Serie B and Volpianese in women’s B1 they got the whole stakes not without some heartache, as explained for example by Lorenzo Teja, 21-year-old band from this year to the Alto Canavese: «Last Saturday against Npsg La Spezia was not an easy game, there was a bit of tension at the beginning, since it was the first of the championship, the thermometer of the game was defense and block, aspects we still have to work on – says Teja -. We won thanks to a set finale in which we showed more attention than our opponents. It was important to start right away on the right foot and we reached the first goal, now our adventure continues on Saturday in Turin against Parella, a team we know for having already faced it on more than one occasion in a pre-season friendly. we know that it will be a high-level and more difficult tournament than last year – explains Teja – for this reason we will have to limit errors to a minimum and lose as few points as possible on the road, if we want to hit the playoffs again this year ».

Valentina Re, 26 years old from Ivrea, band of the Volpianese, who beat Serteco Genova 3-1 on Saturday: “To tell the truth, we expected a less tiring debut and instead we had to play a real battle to be able to get the better of a very strong opponent, even physically – says Re -. We didn’t have much information on Serteco, we knew they were a newly promoted one, but since it was also the first day of the championship, there were many unknowns about the progress of the match. It was a very tough match, as we know the whole championship will be. In terms of distances, compared to last year, it will be more challenging because, while last year we only had one very long trip, the one in Sardinia with Palau, this year we have four trips to Tuscany and on Saturday we will be in Florence to face the Free and Strong. Even on a technical level, the current championship is much more demanding, because there are no mattress teams, but all of them will give a hard time. The goal always remains the playoffs (first two in the standings, ndr) – remembers Re – but to reach them we will have to give something more than a year ago, where instead we came only a whisker away from hitting them ». –

Loris Ponsetto